Still in need of a unique, last-minute Christmas gift? You may want to stop by the rainbow building on Lake Drive in Lino Lakes. 

For the rest of December, Hugo resident Stephanie Hauer is renting space at Pat-A-Cake Child Care, located at 7761 Lake Drive. Hauer may end up sticking around in that space beyond December, or she might establish a more permanent home for her business in the Lino Lakes or Hugo area. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.