Still in need of a unique, last-minute Christmas gift? You may want to stop by the rainbow building on Lake Drive in Lino Lakes.
For the rest of December, Hugo resident Stephanie Hauer is renting space at Pat-A-Cake Child Care, located at 7761 Lake Drive. Hauer may end up sticking around in that space beyond December, or she might establish a more permanent home for her business in the Lino Lakes or Hugo area.
Hauer grew up in the Lino Lakes area and attended day care at Pat-a-Cake when it was an in-home day care. When she was 9, her family moved to Hugo. She is a Forest Lake High School graduate.
Back in 2019, right before the COVID-19 pandemic, Hauer’s boyfriend opened up a credit repair business. She looked into purchasing business shirts for him online, and was shocked at the price tag. “I said, ‘That’s insane. I can make you some shirts,’” she recalled. Her boyfriend bought her a Cricut, and she ended up making his business shirts by herself.
Hauer, who was working as a district manager in the retail sector at the time, then lost her job as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the economy.
Hauer kept experimenting with making different things and, for the first time, ended up marketing her wares at a craft show held in a garage. She sold face masks and 12 different styles of ornaments. It’s there that the idea for her business, Just For You Designs, was born.
“I worked in retail for 20 years, so it has been really nice to use all of my retail knowledge,” she explained.
After November 2020, Hauer attended a variety of craft shows and vendor fairs around Minnesota. Although it fluctuated from month to month, she typically attended about four each month. During the height of her busy season last December, it was very challenging to get to craft fairs because of all of the snow, she said. So, when Pat-A-Cake Child Care owner Patti Beecher offered to rent her space in her building, Hauer thought it was a great opportunity to try selling from a pop-up location to see how it went.
Hauer has expanded her repertoire from custom ornaments and face masks to include a variety of home décor and memorial items. Customers will also notice apparel and signs that are “sassy and unique.”
“This is not something that you are going to find at every store you go to,” Hauer explained. “I’m very sarcastic. I have a lot of personality in my body, and it comes through on my stuff.”
Ultimately, Hauer wants to open a permanent store location in the Hugo or Lino Lakes area. “I would love to have my beautiful own boutique where I have something for everybody,” she explained. She also plans to bring in other items from other vendors for customers.
“I want to make it a one-stop shop for all the small businesses in the area to help drive awareness to their businesses as well as my own,” she said.
Just For You Designs will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 30. After that, Hauer will need to decide if her business is going to remain in that location or relocate close.
