Longtime owner of Blacksmith passes away

HUGO — Since 1981, community members have grown accustomed to walking in the doors of the Blacksmith Lounge to be greeted by longtime owner George Reus, who would crack jokes and pour complimentary drinks.
Reus, 75, of Hugo, passed away March 26 after a short battle with pneumonia.
“This will be a huge loss for our community,” said Hugo Lion Katie Riopel. “George was kind and generous to so many.”
Reus owned the Badger Lounge in St. Paul for 11 years before he struck a deal with owners Gene and Marion Peltier to purchase the Blacksmith in 1981. (Gene’s father, E.O. Peltier, had been the local blacksmith in Hugo for many years.)
Reus worked with a couple of partners over the years who came and went. Eventually, his daughters Georgie Gibbons and Jennifer Ehlert became co-owners alongside him.
Blacksmith Lounge is known for its chicken and bloody marys. Riopel, who was bartending at Carpenter’s Steakhouse at the time, recalls Reus and one of his partners (Ed Adams) bringing the “new” bloody mary to Hugo, which was made with Clamato juice. Tracie Charpentier, who has worked at Blacksmith for 39 years, says Reus still loved the chicken after 41 years. The restaurant has also become known regionally for hosting car shows and auctions.
Charpentier explained that many of the Blacksmith employees have been there just as long as she has, and some even longer, all because of Reus. “He was a great man and a phenomenal person. That’s why everyone that works here has been here so long,” she said. “It has been a tough, tough loss for all of us. We loved him very much.”
In addition to the employees, customers loved him too. “George was like a magnet; everyone was attracted to George,” Charpentier said, adding that many of the customers would bring him food to take home.
One of reasons Reus was so likeable was his sense of humor. “He harassed everybody. If he harassed you, you know he liked you,” Charpentier said.
Josh Morelli grew up on property that abuts the Blacksmith parcel. When he was a teenager, he and his brother worked as dishwashers there. Even though Morelli now resides in Circle Pines, he still frequents the Blacksmith at least two to three times a week.
Every time he walked in the door, he would hear Reus say, “Morelli is here again.” Morelli has a lot of memories of “chats” and “drinks” with Reus. He also helped Reus over the years with some things too, like installing TVs in the restaurant.
“He was probably one of the funniest, but yet the greatest, person to ever know,” Morelli said. “He is just a fun individual. He lived his life to the fullest that he absolutely could.
He was a funny, witty old man.”
Everyone who shared memories of Reus said he was a generous man. “He was one of the most generous guys out there … If any of his friends needed a hand, he didn’t even blink twice,” Morelli said.
It was a tradition for Reus to donate a wheelbarrow of booze to the Hugo Lions for a raffle prize at Good Neighbor Days each year. When COVID-19 canceled the celebration, Reus still donated the booze so the Hugo Lions could continue making a difference in the community.
“There are very few people that I know that are so kind and generous with their time,” Riopel said. “George never turned down a request for a donation, whether it was giving his famous chicken dinners, or a huge barrel of booze.”
Riopel recalled approaching Reus when the Hugo American Legion first opened to ask if he could donate money to help pay for a bus so seniors could go to the Legion to play Bingo. “He looked over his glasses and asked, ‘How much do you need?’”
Reus is survived by daughters Georgie Gibbons and Jennifer Ehlert; grandchildren, Riane Ehlert and James Gibbons; the Blacksmith family, very special friend, Karen Johnson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 18, at Roberts Family Funeral Home in Forest Lake. A private celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home. The Blacksmith will be closed to the public that day, and a private luncheon will follow the service from 4 to 9 p.m.
A public memorial gathering will be held under the outdoor pavilions at Blacksmith Lounge once the weather warms up.
“It was way too early for that guy to go,” Morelli said. “The memories of that place with him in there, it’s going be a different place without him around all the time.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.