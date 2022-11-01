Longtime insurance agent begins transition to retirement

A third-generation insurance agent in Hugo has finally reached the point where he just might be ready to hand over the reins.
Hugo resident and longtime Lion Mike Gallivan, owner of Mike Gallivan Insurance Agency, has sold the business to Blaine resident Joe Lofboom, owner of Lofboom Insurance Agency.
“I’ve spent a lot of years thinking about it,” Gallivan, 67, explained. “A lot of my friends are retiring at my age. I’m eligible for Social Security, and I had a retirement nest egg built up with the agency, so I figured it was time to work on slowing down and letting the younger generation come through.”
Gallivan was born and raised in Hugo on a 120-acre farm. Along with farming, insurance has long been a tradition of his family. His grandfather was the first State Farm insurance agent north of Saint Paul. After he passed away in 1957, Gallivan’s father decided to go into the insurance business part time while continuing to be a full-time farmer. He was in the insurance industry for 40 years. Gallivan also had a cousin who was in the industry.
Gallivan graduated from Lakewood College (now Century College) in 1976 with a degree in marketing. He purchased the insurance agency from his father in 1984. He started out offering life and health insurance policies and eventually transitioned to property and casualty (P&C) insurance.
The one thing Gallivan says sets his agency apart from others in the area is “actually knowing the customers, their needs and dealing with them on a regular basis.” He said he has always enjoyed helping people out when they are in a lot of pain and agony.
About two years ago, Gallivan started searching for someone to take over his agency. He had five prospects, but Lofboom rose to the top, as the two have a lot in common. They were both raised on farms and worked with a lot of the same insurance carriers.
“Overall, Joe hit the key …” Gallivan said.
Lofboom grew up in Harris, near North Branch, Minnesota, on a hobby farm. He attended St. John’s University to pursue a degree in business management.
“I don’t know if anyone really grows up and says ‘I want to be an insurance agent,’” Lofboom explained. “I knew I wanted to own a business, that was my main thing … I really like helping people, so I wanted to be in an industry that I can help people. That’s kind of our job as agents, to educate people.”
Lofboom comes from a family full of teachers, so his calling to educate people may not be far off the mark. Fun Fact— Gallivan actually had Lofboom’s uncle, Dennis Lofboom, as a teacher in eighth grade.
Lofboom worked for State Farm right out of college for five years. Five years later, he decided to become an independent agent and establish his own agency. ”We kept getting these leads in; somebody would call and say they had a business they needed insured, and I would have to send it out the back door to one of my independent buddies,” Lofboom recalled. “It kind of clicked one day — I’d rather be the guy that gets those, and I can do everything. And I wouldn’t have to tell any of my clients no.”
Five years after establishing his own agency, Lofboom was given the opportunity to purchase Gallivan’s agency. Gallivan helps with the commercial side of things, as well as some of the longstanding bigger accounts, while Lofboom focuses on home, auto and farm insurance.
Lofboom is soaking up all of the knowledge he can from Gallivan before he fully retires. “I’m trying to take advantage of his time as much as I can,” Lofboom said.
