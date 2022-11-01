Longtime insurance agent begins transition to retirement

Longtime insurance agent Mike Gallivan (right), owner of Mike Gallivan Insurance Agency, has sold the business to Blaine resident Joe Lofboom, owner of Lofboom Insurance Agency.

A third-generation insurance agent in Hugo has finally reached the point where he just might be ready to hand over the reins. 

Hugo resident and longtime Lion Mike Gallivan, owner of Mike Gallivan Insurance Agency, has sold the business to Blaine resident Joe Lofboom, owner of Lofboom Insurance Agency. 

