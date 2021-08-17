Longtime firefighter ‘will be deeply missed’

Residents of Circle Pines and the Centennial Fire District (CFD) are mourning the loss of one of their own way too soon.
Mike Schweigert, 47, passed away unexpectedly July 31. Schweigert graduated from Mid Peninsula High School in 1992. Following high school, he attended Northern Michigan University and earned a degree in information technology (IT). Mike eventually moved to Circle Pines and joined the CFD in 2001, where he was promoted to captain in 2010. He retired from CFD in 2016. Most recently, Schweigert was employed at Hennepin County as an IT administrator.
Schweigert also served on the City Council from 2015 to 2019.
At the August 10 City Council meeting, council members spent some time reminiscing about Schweigert and even played a video from an interview when he first ran for council.
“He had a dynamic smile … He just wanted to help the community, and he had a lot to offer,” said Mayor Dave Bartholomay.
Council Member Jennifer Rauner said Schweigert served as a mentor to her husband, Matt Rauner, who is on the CFD. “He was a huge asset to Matt getting on the fire department,” she said. “They had a really strong passion toward serving the community and being a firefighter.
Mike was a wonderful person, and he is definitely going to be missed dearly … He was a great human being.”
Council Member Matt Percy said he first met Schweigert about 10 years ago when the CFD was working on recruitment and retention. “I was really struck at the time with how much intellect and passion that Mike brought to that role. He really believed in that stuff, and he wanted to make the district better,” he said. “He put a lot of his time and effort into that, and we were very successful for a number of years after that due in part to his efforts.”
Percy added that when Lino Lakes was considering leaving the CFD, Mike was involved in a group that formed to try to persuade people that the best approach was sticking together.
“He has a way of bringing people together, organizing folks and uniting them under a common cause. So when he decided to run for City Council in 2015, I was really excited, because I knew that he would be bringing that same passion to that role as well, and he certainly did,” Percy said. “On every one of the issues we talked about, he always brought a well-reasoned approach and was able to draw on his life experiences to help form a lot of those decisions that he made.
He believed in the CFD, he believed in our cities, and he believed in our people. He will be deeply missed.”
Council Member Dean Goldberg said he only had the privilege of knowing Schweigert for a couple of years when their paths crossed on the council. He mentioned he was “really helpful” to him during his campaign for council even though they were virtually strangers.
“As a council member, he was quiet and it was hard to get to know him, but I think he brought a unique and strategic view, which came out in the work we did during work sessions, strategic planning and council meetings. I always appreciated his thoughts and opinions,” Goldberg recalled.
“When somebody this young passes away, it is a question for which there are no answers. All I know is that Mike dedicated a good portion of his life to caring for people in our community, and I appreciate him for that.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.