Longtime firefighter hangs up gear after 44 years of service

In 44 years of firefighting, some things change dramatically, while other things don't change at all.
When firefighter Randy Lauderbaugh joined the Centerville Fire Department on Jan. 1, 1978, that organization was a standalone fire service. The fire station was lodged in the old jail building on an empty lot on Centerville Road. Prior to becoming a jail, the building was a church, said Assistant Fire Chief Kathy Peil.
Now, that former Centerville Fire Department is part of the Centennial Fire District (CFD), which serves both Centerville and Circle Pines. Another historic change took place in 2016 when Lino Lakes left the CFD. Over the past few months, negotiations have been underway to form a new partnership to provide fire and emergency services to Centerville, Circle Pines, Spring Lake Park, Blaine and Mounds View.
When Lauderbaugh joined the Centerville Fire Department, the equipment included a 1950 Studebaker, which crews had to crawl over to get in and out of the building, Peil said. Now, Centerville has a multitruck facility at City Hall on Main Street.
Peil and members of the present-day CFD were on hand at City Hall July 27 to show their appreciation to Lauderbaugh for his many years of service to their communities. Lauderbaugh's last day with the CFD was May 31.
Darren Eckert, Relief Association president and Station 1 battalion chief, presented Lauderbaugh with the Gold Axe, and Peil presented Lauderbaugh with the Years of Service Award.
Prior to presenting Lauderbaugh with his plaque of recognition, Peil noted that serving for 44 years was a feat. "It's an amazing amount of time for anybody to do anything — let alone volunteer," she said.
Lauderbaugh and his family moved to Centerville from Minneapolis in 1968 when he was in fifth grade. Ever since then, he's lived in Centerville, which he described as a small town where people all know each other. "When I was growing up, kids could be safe and free, and parents didn't have to worry about them. It's not like that today," he said.
When Lauderbaugh joined the CFD 44 years ago, the department had a 1975 John Bean fire engine with a manual transmission that few could drive. Lauderbaugh was one of those few, and at one time served as truck captain because he could drive all of the department's trucks.
When Lauderbaugh was a rookie, pagers weren't invented yet: volunteer firefighters were called out by old town sirens. The 911 dispatch system was brand new in the late 1970s, and Lauderbaugh was one of three original Centerville firefighters tapped to test the system by making fake 911 calls. He would test phone numbers throughout the city and call back on those numbers to train new dispatchers.
Back in those days, firefighters used bunker gear, tall rubber boots and helmets.Their gloves had no protection from the fire at all, Lauderbaugh said. In the late 1970's, firefighters also rode on the tailboards of their fire trucks, hanging on for dear life as trucks careened around corners. Now, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration frowns on that practice, he said.
During Lauderbaugh's first years with the department, the city of Centerville had no city-supplied water. Instead, firefighters relied on mutual aid that showed up on scene with tankers full of water to fight the fire. These days, the CFD gets its water supply from fire hydrants.
In addition to serving as truck captain, Lauderbaugh held other positions of responsibility during his tenure with the CFD due to his knowledge of apparatus. He was in charge of maintenance, and thanks to his passion for fire prevention, he was the department's fire marshal for more than 10 years. He headed up investigations into the causes of fires and performed fire inspections.
Early on in his firefighting career, Lauderbaugh became an EMT because of the long response times for ambulances to arrive on scene in those days. Answering medical calls came to be one of his favorite duties, because he got to help people in their time of need. "What a firefighter/EMT does makes a big difference in the lives of the people they serve," he said.
The calls where Lauderbaugh and the crew went out to deliver babies were some of his favorites. Cardiac emergencies, where he and his team were able to bring people back to life to carry on with their productive lives, were very rewarding, he said.
Being in the fire service for 44 years means going on a lot of calls —good and the bad. There were so many calls over those years that Lauderbaugh finds it hard to pick out just one to tell. As with anyone who's served, Lauderbaugh has a difficult time talking about some of those calls that didn't turn out happily.
Station 3 Battalion Chief Matt Montain thanked Lauderbaugh for his service, for teaching young firefighters what he knew and for welcoming Montain when he was a "newbie" and didn't know what to expect. "Randy made it enjoyable to come in each day," Montain said.
"The fire department is very instrumental in the well-being of the community," Lauderbaugh said. "It is the glue that holds the community together … most firefighters aren't in it for the paycheck. It's a very important part of being human,” he said.
"It's been a good time — something everyone should consider doing, especially young people," Lauderbaugh said during his short speech. "Consider joining the fire district. It opens many doors for you."
