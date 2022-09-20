CIRCLE PINES — After 40 years of service to the community, the longtime chair of the community garden program is stepping back from his volunteer duties. 

Don Bisila is the newest resident to join the list of Mayor’s Award recipients. Bisila’s award marks the 11th award Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay has given out since 2009. In addition to the award, two benches have also been installed in his honor, one near the community gardens at City Hall and one at the community gardens in Baldwin Park. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.