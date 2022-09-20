CIRCLE PINES — After 40 years of service to the community, the longtime chair of the community garden program is stepping back from his volunteer duties.
Don Bisila is the newest resident to join the list of Mayor’s Award recipients. Bisila’s award marks the 11th award Circle Pines Mayor Dave Bartholomay has given out since 2009. In addition to the award, two benches have also been installed in his honor, one near the community gardens at City Hall and one at the community gardens in Baldwin Park.
“He has a good 40 years of helping the community, and all through volunteer efforts,” Bartholomay said. “It’s been a lot of work, a lot of phone calls, a lot of handling of details and all as a volunteer. That’s part of what makes a community a really great place to live; it is people seeing a need and stepping up.”
Park Board Member Barb Zorzin added, “It is wonderful that he carried his love of gardens to Circle Pines to make a wonderful opportunity for our residents to garden if they didn’t have a place to garden.” She added that the community gardens have been a vital asset to Circle Pines.
Bisila, originally from Kettle River, Minnesota, moved to Circle Pines in October 1962. His love of gardening dates back to when he was growing up. He has many fond memories of pulling weeds out of his mother’s garden with his brother.
Back in the late ’70s or early ’80s, Bisila says he stumbled upon a small garden space located near where Anoka Hennepin Credit Union sits now. He inquired about what the garden was and shortly thereafter paid the fee and started planting. A couple of years later, he was selected to serve as chair of the community garden program. The city of Circle Pines has two community garden spaces; the garden by City Hall has 33 plots and the garden in Baldwin Park has 20 plots.
Throughout the many years of volunteer service to the program, Bisila says he has enjoyed the opportunity to plant his own garden and also help people with their gardens. He never considered the gardening to be work but, rather, found the administrative side of things to be so.
“I’m not one to sit around, watch TV and do nothing, I like to be outside,” he explained.
At the age of 86, Bisila said it was time to step down as chair and let another gardener and resident step up to fill the role. “I’m not as limber as I used to be,” he said, adding that arthritis in his shoulders has made it increasingly more difficult to keep up with the physical demands of gardening.
Lucia Hudy moved to Circle Pines in 1982. She wanted to garden but could never grow much in her yard because of all of the tree shade in her yard. She had to wait a couple of years before a spot opened up for her in the community garden. She started off with one plot and now shares three plots with her neighbor.
She said that Bisila, who she described as a very kind man, has always been very knowledgeable. “He tries to impart his knowledge on other people,” she said. “He kind of has the same principles that I have in terms of keeping your garden clean and using as organic of stuff as you can. He is just a good, good person.”
Bisila will be missed, but Jeff Ganske has stepped up to serve as the new chair of the program.
