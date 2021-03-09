Logo contest now open for 2021 Fete des Lacs

Calling all Centerville Elementary School and Centennial Middle School students! The Centerville Parks and Recreation Committee is sponsoring a logo art contest to design the 2021 Fete des Lacs logo.
There are two contests: one at Centerville Elementary School and one at Centennial Middle School. The logo design should feature images that represent Centerville and/or this year’s theme, which is Centerville Heroes. Some ideas include Centerville’s Native American and/or French heritage, Centerville’s two lakes (Peltier Lake and Centerville Lake) and diversity of Fete des Lacs events.
Entries are due by April 1. The winning logo(s) will be used to promote Fete des Lacs and featured on the festival’s annual 5K/8K run T-shirts as well as on posters/flyers. First-place winners at both schools will receive $100 and the second-place winners will receive $50.
Art entries should be submitted through the schools in the proper format. For more information, or to download the templates for each school, visit fetedeslacs.org/logo-contest.
