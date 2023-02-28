Local restauranteur among victims in fatal St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL – Centerville lost a well-loved businessman and community personality this weekend with the death of Larry Jiles Jr., known locally as “Chef Hot Hands.”
Jiles operated his restaurant and catering business Chef Hot Hands in Centerville, and many in the community remember his generosity and positive energy. He was born in St. Paul, raised in Hugo and graduated from White Bear Schools in 2006. He was a familiar face at community events such as Good Neighbor Days, and often willing to go the extra mile to give back to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.