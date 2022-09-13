If you crossed paths with him, you might not take Scott Oeth for anything other than a typical hardworking suburban dad.
But this financial-advisor-by-day is also a passionate wilderness guide and survival expert, overflowing with experience and knowledge. He puts that knowledge to use as the head guide and instructor for the Bull Moose Patrol, his side business aimed at helping people of all skill levels enjoy the outdoors.
Oeth, of Lino Lakes, traces his own love of the outdoors to his childhood in Madison, Wisconsin. His home was situated next to an extended wooded corridor, which allowed him to roam for hours and miles, to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum and beyond. Out there, he was free to ski, built shelters, explore and more.
“I spent countless hours tromping around those woods,” he recalls.
While those outings sparked his love with the natural world, he credits experiences with his Scout troop for fostering a love of adventure. Backpacking trips in the mountains and canoe trips to the Boundary Waters were formative experiences, setting him on the path to a lifetime of similar adventures.
In fact, Oeth, an Eagle Scout, considers becoming a Registered Maine Guide a grown-up continuation of boyhood pursuits. “That’s the old Boy Scout in me—chasing the patch.” He says it came about somewhat by chance about 10 years ago, when a planned canoe trip was canceled at the last minute.
With time on his hands, he took the opportunity to take a course in northern Maine on being a canoe guide. Once there, he was enamored with the outdoor culture in Maine, became familiar with things like the almost-forgotten canoe poling technique, and learned of the Maine Guide test. It was rigorous, but a challenge he couldn’t resist.
In more recent years, Oeth took the course and test to become a Minnesota Master Naturalist. He says it helped round out his knowledge of the natural world, and adds to his enjoyment of it.
Now Oeth, who lists his top three outdoor loves as “wilderness canoe camping, winter camping and survival skills,” imparts his accumulated knowledge and skills through Bull Moose Patrol activities. Through interactions that range from courses of a couple hours to guided wilderness trips of a week or more, he helps outdoor enthusiasts develop their skills and go places they’ve never been before.
Most recently, that has taken shape in the form of evening courses at Wargo Nature Center in Lino Lakes. Eight self-contained courses are planned between July and February.
Oeth describes the series as a chance to learn “real, no-nonsense practical skills.” He says the emphasis is on practical skills that will help a person survive real-life survival situations, rather than flashy, romanticized “plane crash scenario” situations.
“These classes should provide a solid tool kit for enjoying the great outdoors and allow you to be better prepared in the event the unfortunate occurs.”
The first, which took place last month, covered the essentials of wilderness survival. Subsequent classes will include topics like building fires, shelters, navigation and wilderness first aid.
The Water and Food class, currently scheduled for December, will be geared toward “basic, emergency cooking over and in a fire” and will include something Oeth calls “ash cakes,” which are cooked directly on the coals. He will also introduce common wild edibles, as well as primitive hunting and trapping techniques.
Scott says anyone is welcome to attend, and that no experience is required. Those who are interested can contact him directly through the Bull Moose Patrol Facebook page or the website bullmoosepatrol.com.
Though much of the material is geared toward survival situations, Oeth says pragmatic elements are included. He points out that the Rope and Knot Skills class will be full of information that participants can put into use in their regular endeavors. “If you’re a hiker, camper, hunter, or whatever, you’ll learn things you’ll actually use.”
Roy Heilman is a contributing writer for Press Publications. He can be reached at news@presspubs.com or 651-407-1200.
