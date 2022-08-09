Local cities prepare to take action on new THC law

It is now legal in Minnesota to sell certain edibles and beverages infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabis ingredient extracted from hemp.
The law, which took effect July 1, limits the sale of CBD and THC products to persons 21 and older. There are also limits on the potency of these products. A product cannot contain more than 5 milligrams of THC — delta-8 or delta-9 — in a single serving, and a package cannot contain more than 50 milligrams total.
The law also includes regulation on labeling and packaging to help protect against accidental ingestion and marketing to children.
“Nearly every city was surprised at the outcome of the law,” Shoreview City Manager Brad Martens said. “Cities all over the state are deciding what to do.”
Martens said there are three options that cities can take. They are:
Implement local regulation.
Enact a moratorium to study the law in detail.
If cities desire to further regulate CBD and THC products within their jurisdiction, they will need to work with their city attorney to adopt local regulations.
At the Aug. 1 Shoreview City Council meeting, the mayor and council members agreed to allow time for city staff to research the law to implement regulations in the city.
“Having some time for you (city staff) to do some research and make sure that whatever we do is not just a reaction, but to have an actual plan,” said Shoreview Council Member Emy Johnson.
The White Bear Lake City Council has a proposed interim ordinance authorizing studies and imposing a moratorium on the sale of cannabis products. This also includes the establishment or expansion of tobacco shops in city limits.
“This moratorium focuses on sales,” said White Bear Lake City Attorney Troy Gilchrist. “It does not get at manufacturing, distribution and testing.”
White Bear Lake City Manager Lindy Crawford said the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is the state agency that oversees THC products. “There’s currently no state level license required to sell the products, and the Board of Pharmacy does not test or approve the products before their sale.”
A public hearing on the moratorium will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the White Bear Lake City Council meeting.
According to the League of Minnesota Cities (LMC), the new law does not limit where edible cannabinoid products may be sold. However, certain businesses by their nature maybe limited in their ability to sell the products. For example, liquor stores are limited to selling specific items.
Along with testing and labeling requirements, an edible cannabinoid must meet several requirements. It may not:
bear the likeness of a cartoon or contain cartoonlike characteristics.
be modeled after a brand of products primarily consumed or marketed to children.
be made by applying an extracted or concentrated hemp-derived cannabinoid to a commercially available candy or snack food item.
contain an ingredient, other than a hemp-derived cannabinoid, that is not approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration.
be packaged in a way that resembles any commercially available food product.
be packaged in a container that could reasonably mislead any person to believe that it contains anything other than an edible cannabinoid product.
Circle Pines City Administrator Patrick Antonen said the city is waiting to hear from the Anoka County attorney for guidance on the THC law.
“We are looking into a moratorium but, in all honesty, there really isn’t any business in town that could sell these THC gummies,” Antonen said. “The logical spot for these is independent tobacco shops, which we do not have. Liquor stores are prohibited from selling them, so the two we have in town won’t be able to sell them.”
The cities of Mahtomedi and Hugo expect the topic will be discussed at upcoming City Council meetings.
Lino Lakes City Administrator Sarah Cotton said, “At this time, there haven’t been any discussions regarding the new legislation at the council level. Staff is currently reviewing the information put out by the League of Minnesota Cities to determine if any action is needed at this time.”
