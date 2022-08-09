Local cities prepare to take action on new THC law

THC is now legal in edibles like these gummies.

 Contributed

It is now legal in Minnesota to sell certain edibles and beverages infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabis ingredient extracted from hemp.

The law, which took effect July 1, limits the sale of CBD and THC products to persons 21 and older. There are also limits on the potency of these products. A product cannot contain more than 5 milligrams of THC — delta-8 or delta-9 —  in a single serving, and a package cannot contain more than 50 milligrams total.

