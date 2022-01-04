Holiday greenery adds joy in the darkest, coldest season. When the holidays are over, there are several local options to properly dispose of Christmas trees.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warns households to dispose of their tree properly to prevent the spread of invasive species from outside the state. Pests of concern include elongate hemlock scale, a small insect established in the eastern U.S. where many decorative Fraser firs are grown. Feeding damage from this invasive insect can cause the needles of hemlocks, firs and spruces to yellow and prematurely drop. Also, boxwood blight and Oriental bittersweet, sometimes found on wreaths and centerpieces, can endanger native trees and other landscaping. More information on these threats can be found at the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) website at mda.state.mn.us/holidaygreenery.
To protect the local environment, the state is asking residents to properly dispose of greenery and trees after the holiday season. The DNR has recommended the following guidelines:
•The best option is to use a curbside tree collection or bring to a designated dropoff site. Check with your waste hauler, city or county to see what services are offered in your area.
•Do not toss trees and greenery into backyard woods or your residential compost pile, which could allow hitchhiking pests to escape.
•Wreaths and other decorative greens can be disposed in trash cans.
If your city or county does not have an organized pickup or dropoff, the last resort would be to burn the greens. Always check with local ordinances first and follow them.
If you suspect that your greenery or tree may be infested with an invasive insect or disease, contact the MDA’s Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684 or arrest.the.pest@state.mn.us.
See below for a list of tree dropoff sites in your area. These sites have varied hours of operation. Many are free to residents, but some charge a fee. Check ahead of time by visiting your county website or calling the collection site.
Anoka County
Both the Bunker Hills and Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Compost Sites accept Christmas trees and boughs as well as other types of yard and tree waste and organics. No charge. Trees must be free of tinsel, garland, ornaments and stands. Collection sites are open Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Proof of residency required.
•Lino Lakes, Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Compost Site: 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes, MN 55038. Phone: 651-429-3723
•Coon Rapids, Bunker Hills Compost Site: 13285 Hanson Blvd. NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55448. Phone: 763-767-7964
