Living Waters Lutheran Church in Lino Lakes has been focused on tending to the needs of the environment and the large lakefront property on which the church is located.
One of its largest project partnerships is with a business called “Growing Green Hearts.” Growing Green Hearts is devoted to building such community partnerships in order to address climate change, clean water, climate change, habitat and promoting youth leadership.
Environmental educator and founder Heidi Ferris connects people to land, air, water and living things using science education and hands-on experience. She also believes places of worship, like Living Waters, provide places and spaces for growth in science literacy and service to others.
Growing Green Hearts works with a variety of water partnership projects, including natural playground design, water-focused teacher trainings, native plantings for shorelines, rain gardens and water enviroSTEM workshops for leaders.
In June, Living Waters introduced a curriculum that Ferris developed called
“Connect-the-Drops: Faith, Science & Youth Leadership” to an all ages bible study. The curriculum focuses on a framework called watershed discipleship, which teaches the connection between ecology and theology. The heart of the curriculum, Ferris says, is translating environmental knowledge into community action. Since then, Living Waters has been exploring natural systems through the lens of the Bible and have been having conversations about the water justice movement.
This partnership has allowed the Living Waters Creation Care Team to seek out grants from the Anoka County Conservation District, Rice Creek Watershed and the Lawns to Legumes Program. Earlier this summer, volunteers from the church helped plant a prairie with around 300 plant plugs, a cylinder in which a plant is grown.
“I think that Living Waters is really modeling for the community. They are in a sense becoming a learning site, whether it’s church groups or not. They’re inviting the community to come and see what we can do here a little differently,” Ferris said.
Community members are also working together to undertake a big prairie restoration project on the church’s property. Not only will this restoration benefit pollinators, but it will help improve water quality in Lake Reshanau and, ultimately, the entire watershed. The church is also looking into future projects such as creating a pollinator lawn and rain gardens.
“There’s so much happening with water justice and care of creation. There is an excitement and energy that is hard to define,” said Katie Weber, director of ministry.
On July 26, Living Waters will host 40 youth from Iowa, who will complete a service project. They plant some pocket prairies within the existing prairie, perform restoration work in the labyrinth and complete a list of other eco-friendly projects.
“This project is connecting so many groups, both civic and religious,” Weber said.
Pastor Ivy Huston says church members have come to see how easy it is to love the earth as they love one another. To celebrate, Living Waters Church will host an outdoor festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 28. The theme is “Celebrating what Connects Us: Water-Food-Music-Fun.” Along with live music and food trucks, a variety of activities based on water conservation, native plants and prairie restoration and building relationships across the generations will be offered to festival goers.
To learn more about Growing Green Hearts, visit http://growinggreenhearts.com/services/.
Intern Ella Roberts can be reached by emailing news@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1200.
