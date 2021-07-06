Living Waters connects with more than human church members

When Pastor Ivy Huston was called as the new pastor at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Lino Lakes in the summer of 2020, she faced a huge hurdle in getting to know the congregation. A global pandemic was hindering the normal ways of building relationships, but creative thinking led to a more holistic opportunity to learn who resided in each household connected to the church, including those with four paws and fur.
“During the height of the pandemic, when it wasn’t safe for us to gather in person inside the church, we invited people to curbside communion, where they could receive the sacrament and prayers from the safety of their cars,” Huston said.
Huston and staff of the church quickly realized they were connecting with more than the human members of the church. Many brought their four-legged friends along for the ride.
“We were joking in the office one day that the dogs needed a treat for coming to church,” said Katie Weber, church director of ministry. “It just sort of evolved from there.”
Weber reached out to the owner of Christa’s Paw Spa in Centerville, Christa Weber, who eagerly donated treats to the cause. (The womens husbands are brothers.”)
It wasn’t long before the dogs had their humans trained. Congregants would pull up in their car and a basket would be used to distribute the communion elements through the car window. If there was a dog along for the ride, the pup would get a treat—or two—depending on their size. Some Sundays during the heart of the lockdown, there would be dogs in more than half of the vehicles that came for curbside communion. The church even started to keep track of the dog visits.
“To meet many of the furry family members of our church reminded us that all of creation is connected and should be honored in tangible ways that God’s love is available for all,” Huston said.
As things started dialing forward again in the spring, the pet visits to church became more sporadic. “We are really missing seeing the dogs every week. Yet, whenever they do come to the office, the dogs know to go straight to the reception desk where the treats are stored,” Weber said.
Huston added, “We recognized quickly how essential our pets are to our well-being, specifically during the pandemic, and that by offering an opportunity to bless these pets within worship, it deepens our understanding of being connected to all of creation.”
These experiences sparked the desire to host a worship service where the community would give thanks for these furry relationships and create space for pets of all kinds to be blessed by God’s love. At 10 a.m. Sunday, July 18, Living Waters Lutheran will host an outdoor worship service, which will include a time of thanksgiving and blessing of the congregation’s pet companions.
Living Waters is partnering with Northwoods Humane Society for the July 18 service by collecting donations of soft dog and cat treats, and puppy or kitten soft (wet) food as a way to care for animals waiting for their forever homes. Donations can be dropped off at Living Waters, 865 Birch Street, Lino Lakes, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and between 10 and 11 a.m. on Sundays. Donations will be accepted now through the Pet Blessing July 18.
“As people of faith, we are called to share God’s love with the world, and in Genesis 1:28, God calls us to care for every living thing,” Huston said. “We care for the environment, for those in need, and we care for the animals. These are the first responsibilities God has given to all of humanity and when we share from our hearts, we are richly blessed.”
— Submitted
