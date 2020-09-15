The YMCA of the North is collaborating with its community board, community leaders and other partners to determine what critical necessities and services in healthy living, youth development and social responsibility will best serve the area residents and businesses.
The YMCA has engaged LSE Architects to facilitate the “reimagine” process. The Y has identified and engaged a steering committee representing a diversity of voices and the ability to convene those living within the YMCA at Lino Lakes service area. The steering committee is charged with developing ideas that could meet area needs and fill market gaps through programs, partnerships, and shared platforms which will be shared out for input in a series of virtual engagement meetings.
Upon completion of the engagement sessions, the steering committee will synthesize and analyze the data and then recommend programming and operating models measuring success through impact and sustainability.
“The Y is so much more than a fitness and well-being center, and we are most successful when we have a balance of programs and services from healthy living, youth development and social responsibility, so when one area faces challenges, another area can potentially grow to ensure sustainability as well as meeting changing needs of the community,” said Joan Schimml, senior director of communications and marketing. “The reimagine process will allow us to explore, model and determine a solid path forward with the right mix of offerings to meet community needs in our ever-changing world.”
At a recent Lino City Council work session, the council directed Community Development Director Michael Grochala, who sits on the Y reimagine committee, to begin the request for qualifications process to seek out financial firms that could help the city determine what its options are if the Y is not able to hold up its end of the development agreement, which states that the facility will serve as a recreational facility.
“We have a substantial stake in this, and they have a huge financial stake in that building, too. I don’t think it is anything that they want to walk away from either,” Grochala said. “We want to get what we have invested in that facility; we invested in it for a specific purpose, to be a recreational facility.”
