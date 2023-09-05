Because of the perceived impact of legislative changes, there will no longer be a school resource officer (SRO) stationed at Centennial Middle School.
Due to recent legislative changes to Minnesota Statute 121A, police officers who are under contract with the school district are no longer allowed to provide services in a school setting in the same manner as they have in previous school years. The law changes also impact the department’s ability to provide police officers to work extracurricular events, such as football games or school dances, police officials have said.
Specifically, Director of Public Safety John Swenson explained that the new legislation makes the SRO an agent of the school district and limits its officers’ ability to use force if necessary.
“If one of our officers were to interact with a student after they attempt to deescalate and the student is out of control, disruptive, breaking property — you pick the scenario — and our police officer has to go hands-on, if the police officer who is the SRO takes that student to ground to handcuff them and puts them down on their stomach, that is a crime under this new law,” Swenson said.
He added that the police officer would then be open to criminal liability and the city to civil liability.
Although the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department will no longer have an SRO at the middle school, Swenson said officers will not be strangers to the schools.
“We are still going to have presence in the school, we just won’t have a contract with the school district,” Swenson said. “School safety is a priority for us. We just may have to do some things that make it fit this law better to ensure that our schools are safe.”
As of last week, Superintendent Jeff Holmberg said the district had not received official notice of the suspension of SRO services.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority and our learning environments need to be safe for students to focus on learning. Centennial Schools has a strong, long-standing partnership with our local police departments, and our SRO’s are an integral part of our community, building strong relationships with our students, staff, and families,” Holmberg said. “We will continue to effectively plan and advocate for safety and security in our schools and seek clarity and a solution on the new law that went into effect.”
Swenson said the police department is working closely with the district to ensure that schools remain safe places.
“We are hopeful that there will be a legislative fix to this, but at this point there isn’t …” Swenson said. “We are doing everything we possibly can in concert with (the district) to make sure that our school buildings remain safe places for our youth to learn.”
