Because of the perceived impact of legislative changes, there will no longer be a school resource officer (SRO) stationed at Centennial Middle School. 

Due to recent legislative changes to Minnesota Statute 121A, police officers who are under contract with the school district are no longer allowed to provide services in a school setting in the same manner as they have in previous school years. The law changes also impact the department’s ability to provide police officers to work extracurricular events, such as football games or school dances, police officials have said. 

