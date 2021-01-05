LINO LAKES — The YMCA plans to vacate its facility in Lino Lakes by March 1.
In an email sent out to a stakeholder group Monday, Jan. 4, Amanda Novak, senior director of New Development, announced the YMCA intends to vacate the facility a couple months.
“With your guidance and expertise, we conducted a thorough and careful review of available options and the Lino Lakes YMCA has determined it is unable to develop a sustainable operating model per the agreement with the city. According to our agreement with the city of Lino Lakes, if the facility is not operated as a YMCA recreational facility, the title reverts back to the city,” Novak wrote. “Today the YMCA officially shared its intentions to vacate the facility by March 1. We will work closely with the city to facilitate a smooth transfer and sincerely hope to help set the stage for future successful operations of the facility within the community.”
The Lino Y announced it would not reopen its fitness and well-being center in July 2020 and has been going through the “reimagine” process with LES Architects and a steering committee to ultimately recommend programming and operating models.
The city of Lino Lakes is also currently going through its own “reimagine” process. The City Council has approved Isaac Sports Group (ISG) to complete a feasibility study for $24,000 (plus expenses) by the target date of March 21.
Lino Lakes Community Development Director Michael Grochala said the announcement was not a surprise to the city.
“We were aware that this was a possibility. We are continuing to work through our feasibility study to determine our next steps, and we hope to continue working with the YMCA as we evaluate future operations of the facility,” he said.
Novak ended the Jan. 4 email in part, “We will work closely with the city to facilitate a smooth transfer and sincerely hope to help set the stage for future successful operations of the facility within the community… Going forward, we await the city’s response and will take part in future discussions regarding this facility’s transition.”
