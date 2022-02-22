LINO LAKES — Cheryl Heilman was waiting at a bus stop when she looked down and saw a strangely colorful rock. It piqued her interest, so she turned the rock over to discover a label with information to a community she didn’t know existed.
It’s all a part of an effort to make people smile by leaving behind decorated rocks, often called kindness rocks, in random locations for people to stumble upon.
Since discovering the community three years ago, Heilman estimates she has decorated and hidden approximately 500 rocks. “I didn’t even know that I had artistic talent,” Heilman said, explaining that artistic abilities are not a necessity for this project, as anyone with any skill level can join in the fun.
Heilman quickly got plugged into a couple of kindness rock groups on Facebook, specifically Rocks Sharing Smiles Across Miles and Anoka Kindness Rock Garden. The social media communities taught her how to decorate the rocks and, before she knew it, Heilman became a moderator of one of the groups.
“It’s all about spreading kindness and surprising joy in a world where things aren’t so kind…,” Heilman explained. “It really caught on with me. It is fun, it’s relaxing, and you get focused on what you are doing and forget about the world around you.”
Although some kindness rock-makers have very elaborate and complicated designs, Heilman likes to keep her rocks simple and focused on things that matter to her like her faith. Some of her go-to design elements include crosses, angels, doves and smiley faces. She has even sought ideas online with sayings like, “Throw kindness around like glitter” and “Don’t ever let anyone dull your sparkle.”
Finders of these kindness rocks can either keep them or re-hide them to surprise someone else. “I have kept a couple of rocks that I have found, but I like to rehide them,” Heilman said. “It’s all about spreading that joy and surprise and passing along that uplifting and positive message from person to person.”
Heilman recalled one rock she hid that was discovered by a 2-year-old. The girl’s mother followed the instructions on the label and posted a photo of her daughter with the rock. “She was just so happy. They decided to hide the rock in another part of the park in hopes that someone else would find it and make them just as happy,” she said.
The key to “hiding” the rocks is that you want them to be in unexpected places, but not make it so tough that they can never be found.
Next time you are out for a stroll, be sure to look down every once in a while, in case you happen to come across a rock with a message.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
