LINO LAKES — What began as discussions last year during budget discussions will become a reality next month as the Public Safety Department begins its rollout of a daytime duty crew for fire response.
The City Council recently authorized the hiring of seven part-time duty crew firefighters.
“Communities that utilize paid on-call staff, meaning they have full-time jobs during the day, all struggle with coverage during daytime hours Monday through Friday,” explained Public Safety Director John Swenson. “It is something that we have continued to track throughout our delivery of fire services dating all the way back to the beginning.”
Beginning May 2, six firefighters, including Jacob Bogdanovich, Benjamin Opem, Brian Pevito, Nicholas Potzmann, Charles Jenkins III and Kathleen McLaughlin, will start their duty crew positions with the hourly rate of pay of $18.66, the starting rate for part-time firefighters. All of the firefighters have completed their Fire 1, Fire 2 and hazardous materials training and certification. (Swenson explained that one candidate withdrew his application after accepting a position in another jurisdiction.)
“As our model has continued to evolve, and we have less cross-trained police staff, we don’t have the needed numbers of fire responders during the daytime hours,” Swenson said. “That’s why we are moving toward a daytime duty crew to ensure that we have needed human resources to respond to our service demands.”
Once fully staffed, the city will have duty crew coverage Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The goal is to have three part-time firefighters on during those hours as a part of the duty crew in addition to one other fire staff (deputy director or fire lieutenant) during those hours.
Ten part-time duty crew firefighters are included in the 2022 budget. Swenson explained that the first two weeks on the job will consist of a lot of training and onboarding, so full implementation of a duty crew response won’t happen right away May 2.
“This will continue to evolve as we try to get to 10 part-time firefighters,” Swenson said, adding that the department has selected three additional candidates from a second round of interviews to move to the background investigation phase. He said it is likely there will be an additional round of accepting applications and interviews in the near future.
