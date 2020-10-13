WSB provided engineering design, bidding and construction services for a 1.5-million-gallon composite water tower constructed near Birch Street and Centerville Road in Lino Lakes. The construction of Water Tower No. 3 started in September 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021.
The site has unsuitable soils that would not allow a conventional spread footing foundation to be used to support the water tower structure. Therefore, a deep piling foundation system consisting of 48 steel piles filled with high-density concrete were installed to a depth of approximately 70 feet to support the water tower foundation.
A composite water tower is unusual in that the bottom pedestal is constructed of reinforced concrete, and the steel tank (the part that holds the water) is constructed on the ground before it is lifted to the top of the structure with hydraulic lifts. The lifting of the tank took approximately three hours to complete on Oct. 3. The roof of the tank was also constructed on the ground and lifted to the top of the tower with a massive crane on Oct. 6. The entire process took about 3 1/2 hours.
