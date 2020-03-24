LINO LAKES — For what is likely the first time in the city’s history, City Council members used their phones to dial into an emergency meeting March 19 instead of gathering in the council chambers.
The purpose of the meeting was to provide an update on the city’s operations during the COVID 19 pandemic and affirm Mayor Rob Rafferty’s declaration of a local state of emergency.
“It has been a pretty crazy week. Things are moving along so rapidly here with the response to the pandemic that it is frankly difficult to keep up with,” City Administrator Jeff Karlson said. “I have to give much credit to staff. They have done a fantastic job of stepping up and working hard to address what we are faced with.”
Karlson provided an overview of some of the steps City Hall staff members been taking during this time. Those measures include limiting the number of people in City Hall, both staff and members of the public. All of the city’s buildings are now closed to the public, and city staff continue to work with the city’s technology vendor, Metro-INET, to ensure that more staff have the ability to work from home. Staff remain available by phone and email.
Karlson said the city is also working to update its pandemic response plan, which was last updated in 2009. (The council was scheduled to act on the item at its March 24 meeting.) By declaring a local state of emergency, “this gives us a little flexibility without having to go to the council for every single decision that has to be made,” he said.
Rafferty said he is proud of city staff. “Everybody is working hard to try to identify things that might be uncovered. I am extremely proud of all of the individuals and the way they are handling themselves,” he said. “Everybody is reaching out in different avenues to make sure that one, we still have a business to run and they are doing just that; and two, by reaching out to their peers (they are) gaining knowledge and sharing that knowledge.”
Councilman Christopher Lyden said, “I appreciate everyone going above and beyond at this time. I wish everyone well: be safe and be kind to each other.”
When the public health concerns from COVID 19 diminish and council members feel comfortable, the council will need to take action at a meeting to end the local state of emergency. Until then, all meetings will be held remotely via the phone. Visit linolakes.us for instructions on how to view those meetings.
