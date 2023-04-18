LINO LAKES — The City Council has authorized city staff to move forward with negotiating a purchase price of the Winter property, located at 7473 24th Avenue. 

In 2017 the city completed preparation of the Natural Resources Revolving Fund Plan (NRRFP). The plan identified six locations within the city that could be considered for the purpose of establishing a wetland bank. 

