LINO LAKES — The City Council has authorized city staff to move forward with negotiating a purchase price of the Winter property, located at 7473 24th Avenue.
In 2017 the city completed preparation of the Natural Resources Revolving Fund Plan (NRRFP). The plan identified six locations within the city that could be considered for the purpose of establishing a wetland bank.
The process of wetland banking allows the city to restore and/or create wetland and sell wetland credits through the state wetland bank. Bank credits would be used to mitigate wetland impacts for public improvements, assist economic development efforts and fund the acquisition and protection of high-quality open space.
The city has previously established two wetland banks. The first bank is located along Otter Lake Road, east of Arnt Construction; the second bank is located in Wollan Park. The plan identified the Winter property as a potential site. This property was also highlighted in the Rice Creek Watershed District’s 2018 wetland banking study.
The 138-acre property is guided office/residential in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan and includes portions of the property identified as natural resource conservation area in the city’s Greenway Plan.
Staff, working with WSB and Associates, completed an initial review of the site’s wetland banking potential in 2020. The scoping document estimated a potential for up to 59 credits. A credit is equal to 1 acre.
