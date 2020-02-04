Greta Myers’ first love was hockey. Then she took up speed skating as a training tool for hockey.
Soon, Myers found that skating as fast as she could was even more exciting than putting pucks in nets. And that she’s really good at it.
Despite a relatively late start in the sport, the 15-year-old Lino Lakes resident has earned a spot on Team USA and will compete in the Junior World Finals in Belarus, Feb. 15-16, and the Junior World Championships in Poland, Feb. 21-23.
Her goal is to “represent our country” in the next three Olympic teams, starting in Beijing in 2022.
“I have been working really hard for the past couple seasons, especially this one, and progressively getting better and better,” Myers said.
“I have always had the goal in mind to be an Olympian, and I have always known that to make it to the top, I would need to sacrifice a lot of things, including hockey.”
Myers is the youngest member of Team USA, competing against some skaters who are three years older. Nationally, the 5-foot-6, 130-pound skater is ranked No. 3 overall for females 13 to
19, and No. 2 for Junior B’s.
A freshman at Concordia Academy in Roseville, she was playing for the paired Roseville Area/Concordia Academy varsity hockey this year but left the team after 11 games, due to speed skating. She notched one goal and five assists.
Myers’ path to Team USA included the AmCup1 in Milwaukee, Oct. 25-27; the Can/Am International in Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 8-10; the AmCup 2 in Roseville; and AmCup 3/National Championships over the holidays in Salt Lake City.
She did well at each stop, including winning her age group at Roseville — her home track — and placing third in Salt Lake City to earn her national team slot.
Her performances “opened up a whole new set of doors for me and my skating career,” she said, which led to a “really, really hard decision” for her and her hockey coaches, who were “very supportive” of her decision, she said.
“I think that just focusing on speed skating now gives me a big advantage because I am able to put 110% into my training, which has already helped drop my times down drastically,” she said.
Craig Rosenthal, her hockey coach, said, “Greta is a great kid and teammate. We definitely could’ve used her speed on the ice, it’s a skill set you cannot teach.” He added that he and the Raider hockey program “wishs her all the best with her speed skating.”
Myers is a member of Midway Speedskating Club in Roseville, headquartered at the John Rose Oval. She was originally spotted by a coach from the club while playing hockey three and a half years ago.
“He took notice of my speed and stride. He talked to my dad and I after my practice, and encouraged me to try the sport,” she said. “We knew that it would also help improve my hockey, because skating (ability) is number one.”
She accepted an invitation to attend a short track practice and got hooked.
“I ended up loving it, and decided to skate long track that winter as well, which I have been doing ever since.”
When asked about her highlights so far, she listed: achieving the American Cup qualifier time in the 500 meters soon after she started; hitting Junior National records for her 100 meter opener; and placing third at nationals to earn her trip to the Junior Worlds.
Myers races all the distances. Her personal bests are 41.96 seconds in the 500 meters (which beats the standard to qualify for Olympic team trials); 1:24 in the 1,000 meters (just .11 over the qualifier); 2:10.52 in the 1,500 meters (just .52 over the qualifier); and 4:349.88 In the 3,000 meters.
Myers is the daughter of Joe and Sheila and has two sisters who play hockey. She has also attended Mounds Park Academy in St. Paul, Hand in Hand Montessori in Roseville and Gentry School in Vadnais Heights. Her other sport is track for Concordia Academy, running the 1600 and 3200.
She said she hopes to resume high school hockey but knows her speed skating goals will “really make it difficult.” So, for now and the foreseeable future, it’s full speed ahead for Greta Myers.
Myers has a GoFundMe page set up to help with the financial burden of speed skating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.