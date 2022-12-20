LINO LAKES — Although residents will see the city’s budget and tax levy increase in 2023, the tax rate will go down. 

The total levy has been set at $12,893,915, an increase of $1,074,628, or 9.09%, from 2022. Finance Director Hannah Lynch explained that the largest slice of that pie ($11,319.531) comes from the city’s operating tax levy, which includes the general fund, equipment replacement, parks and trail improvements, the Rookery Activity Center (RAC) and street maintenance. A smaller portion of that, $1,574,384, is from the city’s debt levy. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.