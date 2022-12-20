LINO LAKES — Although residents will see the city’s budget and tax levy increase in 2023, the tax rate will go down.
The total levy has been set at $12,893,915, an increase of $1,074,628, or 9.09%, from 2022. Finance Director Hannah Lynch explained that the largest slice of that pie ($11,319.531) comes from the city’s operating tax levy, which includes the general fund, equipment replacement, parks and trail improvements, the Rookery Activity Center (RAC) and street maintenance. A smaller portion of that, $1,574,384, is from the city’s debt levy.
A change residents may notice in the 2023 budget is the RAC fund, which is supported partially by the tax levy as well as user fees. Total revenues are projected to be $1,822,821 and total expenditures are projected to be $1,989,805; $325,000 of the operating levy will support the RAC.
Finance Director Hannah Lynch explained that factors contributing to the levy increase include: police/fire services, park and trail maintenance and employee wages and benefits, as well as economic inflationary impacts to the supply and service expenditures.
Total expenditures in the general fund budget have been set at $12,177,416 for 2023, which represents an increase of $512,654, or 4.39%. Most of the general fund budget is used for public safety followed by public services, administration and community development.
The city’s net tax capacity will increase from $25,481,685 in 2022 to $32,944,731 in 2023, or by 29.29%. The city’s tax rate will decrease from 40.154% in 2022 to 34.925% in 2023.
Council Member Christopher Lyden inquired about how the total tax rate in 2023 compares to 2022. Lynch explained that the total tax rate, which includes Anoka County, the city of Lino Lakes, the Centennial School District, and other entities, will be 88.194 in 2023, which is a dramatic decrease from 2022, when the tax rate was 100.5.
“This budget represents a successful collaboration between our council and the staff. We recognize that costs have gone up significantly, regardless (whether) you are running your household budget or a city budget,” Lyden said. “This budget is as conservative as possible, while meeting the needs of our residents.”
Lynch did provide a familiar disclaimer that other cities have been providing residents in their budget presentations. “Values is not something that we have control of at the city or something that we can change … but it is a big story for taxes payable 2023,” she said.
A Lino Lakes residential homestead property that had an estimated market value of $325,514 in 2022 will have an estimated market value of $402,400 in 2023, which represents a 23.62% increase.
Minnesota statutes require cities to adopt and certify a final 2022 tax levy, collectible in 2023, on or before Dec. 28. The council ultimately approved a laundry list of resolutions, all relating to the budget/levy, including: the final 2022 tax levy, collectible in 2023; the final general fund operating budget; the RAC fund budget; the enterprise fund budget; the capital equipment fund budget; and a resolution committing the general fund balance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.