LINO LAKES — Some residents continue to share their discontent concerning the city’s new stormwater utility fee.
The city of Lino Lakes attempted to form a stormwater utility in 2006 and again in 2010. In January 2021, the council authorized WSB to complete a stormwater utility feasibility report, which ultimately recommended that the city establish a utility and charge quarterly fees. In August 2021, the stormwater utility was officially established. Fees began accruing Jan. 1, and residents continue to see the new charge on their quarterly or yearly (residents who are not hooked up to city sewer and water) utility bills. (See “Some residents displeased with new stormwater utility fee,” May 3.)
Three residents spoke on the topic during open mike at the last council meeting.
“The definition of utility is an organization supplying the community with electricity, gas, water or sewage. The organization is the city of Lino Lakes. You do not provide my place, my residence, and my neighbors with water or sewage, and yet you are now charging us a utility bill. That does not fall under a utility bill,” said Marilyn Drive resident Katrina Bastyr. “There is no need for this bill on our street or the people behind us. We don’t have a ditch. We don’t have a curb. Why don’t you take a drive down Marilyn Drive once, and look at what you are charging us?”
City Engineer Diane Hankee explained that the city has to comply with a growing list of regulations put forth by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, which has increased the city’s expenses.
“We have to abide by regulations, and a part of those regulations is the overall system that serves all the roads that everyone in the city drives on and uses. Those roads have drainage systems, which are ditches or curbs and gutters,” Hankee said. She added that the city elected to pursue the establishment of a stormwater utility fee so the burden would be placed on the heavier users, but everyone would contribute.
One resident who refused to share his name and address said, “There should be no $48 bill. This should be taxes, simple as that.” He demanded to know which council members voted in favor of establishing the utility so he could keep it in mind when the next election rolls around.
Hodgson Road resident Henry Tverberg said he doesn’t have stormwater runoff anywhere near him. “It is just kind of a ripoff that you guys are charging $48 for this stuff. I think we are getting screwed by you guys sending out these bills.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he appreciated the comments and concerns. “The fact of the matter is that Lino Lakes is made up of over 100 linear miles of roads over the entire city. There are things that we are all paying for in different areas that don’t really affect the area right in front of our house, but that is part of what the issue is and that is what we are trying to take care of. We are trying to be equitable,” he said.
Council Member Christopher Lyden added, “I’m probably like a lot of you who moved out to Lino Lakes who really appreciate the open space and the wetlands and the nature that comes with it. The reality is that also brings a high water table … I’m not excited about paying a $48 bill, but I also understand that the water that runs onto my property ultimately is fed into a ditch that ultimately does need to be maintained. As the city develops more, these water issues become more prevalent, not less.”
At the end of open mike, one resident in the audience asked what would happen if the bill was not paid. City Administrator Sarah Cotton explained that any city bills that remain unpaid will eventually be certified to Anoka County for collection with property taxes. That process, she said, typically results in interest and/or extra fees for the resident.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
