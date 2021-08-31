Lino Lakes resident Heidi Wiste, a longtime adoption expert, is now the president of Children’s Home Society of Minnesota (Children’s Home). She was also named associate vice president for Adoption and Foster Care at Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS). The two organizations have been partners in adoption services since 2012.
“It is an incredible honor to step into this role and lead the Adoption Programs at Children’s Home and LSS,” Wiste said. “I am fueled by my passion for this work, the energy of our incredible adoption team and our collective commitment to our mission to help all children thrive.”
Wiste joined Children’s Home in 2001. During her tenure, she has served in almost every area of the organization, including working with children in foster care as well as prospective adoptive and foster families, providing post adoption services and managing teams that provided permanency services for waiting children in Minnesota and around the world. Wiste most recently led adoption services as senior director for Children’s Home and Lutheran Social Service.
Wiste was adopted from Korea as a child and was raised in a multicultural and multiracial family. She brings a wealth of professional and personal experience to her work supporting vulnerable children here and around the world who need adoption.
“I look forward to Heidi taking on the leadership role as president of Children’s Home,” said Lance Novak, board chair for Children’s Home Society of Minnesota. “She has been a strong passionate leader and advocate for the children and families we serve at Children’s Home. I am excited for Heidi to lead Children’s Home into the future as we continue to serve the community by creating families for children through foster care and adoption.”
Wiste holds a master’s degree in social work from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Skidmore College. She has continued to enhance her skills and completed the University of Minnesota’s Infant & Early Childhood Mental Health Certificate program, the Child Trauma Academy’s Certificate program in Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics and the New York University’s Executive Leadership in the Not-for-Profit Sector program.
“Heidi is extraordinarily talented and deeply committed to ensuring that all children have an opportunity to thrive,” said Maureen Warren, LSS Chief Family Services Officer and a former president of Children’s Home. “She brings outstanding personal and professional experience to her new roles at Children’s Home and LSS.”
In 2012, Children’s Home and Lutheran Social Service combined complementary adoption services, high standards of quality and experience creating and supporting families. To meet the growing need to support children in Minnesota’s foster care system, Children’s Home expanded services in 2018 to provide licensing, education and preparation for foster care resource families. Collectively, the two organizations have placed more than 47,000 children in adoptive families over 285 years of shared history. They also provide pregnancy services, foster care, shelter care, education and post-adoption support.
To learn more about Children’s Home Society of Minnesota, visit www.chlss.org or call 651-646-7771. For more information about Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, visit lssmn.org.
