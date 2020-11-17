Lino Lakes resident helps create resource for cultivating self-awareness

How do you feel about what is happening in this country right now? Have you taken sides on the issues, or are you feeling a bit uncertain? It seems that a lot of people aren’t so sure how to answer that question right now.
Executive coach Melissa Albers says that is because most of the time people are in a reactive state. “They are reacting to what is going on around them; and in a reactive state you are not able to be fully present about what you want,” she says.
Albers’ friend and business partner JJ Parker, of Lino Lakes, agrees. “I think most people are on auto pilot. They just interact with the world. They will have reactions to things and it all kind of happens. They don’t really take the time to stop, think and feel,” he said.
In other words, a lot of people don’t have self-awareness, which is the conscious awareness in the moment of what they are really feeling. But thanks to Albers and her business partner, JJ Parker, now there is something they can do about it.
Albers and Parker have developed the website, TheSelfAwarenessJourney.com. It is a free resource anyone can use to gain conscious knowledge of their own thoughts, feelings and actions, and how they can influence outcomes.
The site is packed with resources, which include seven lessons that will help people learn how to become more self-aware. Among the topics covered: How to identify the triggers that can set you off, how to determine the difference between one’s authentic and actor self, and the role environment plays in one’s awareness of self.
The content is delivered through a series of engaging videos that feature Albers and Parker deep in conversation about the steps in their own self-awareness journeys. Each lesson is accompanied by a downloadable workbook that students can use to customize the lessons to their own particular situation. There is also a blog to read on the site, where Albers and Parker create a weekly podcast people can listen to that offer insight on topics such as managing relationships, the role a person’s sixth sense plays in their success, and the benefits of having a positive attitude. There is a “conversations with” segment in which they interview thought leaders about the topic of self-awareness.
Another component of the program is a series of self-awareness tips placed on LinkedIn. They cover topics such as how to prevent work burnout, how to get a raise, how to give feedback to a boss and how to prevent remote worker burnout.
“We are just so committed to this idea of helping people understand themselves better, because if you can understand yourself better, you’re able to be in your world easier. Everything is easier,” said Albers. “Our goal is to build a tribe of very well-centered people who share the common goal of making the world a happier, more centered and more aware place.”
“We are quite literally trying to create a way of being,” adds Parker.
To learn more about The Self Awareness Journey go to TheSelfAwarenessJourney.com.
