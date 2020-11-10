After talking with 55-year-old Jim Benjamin, one learns that he is a very grateful man.
Benjamin, a resident of Lino Lakes, is first of all grateful for popcorn. If he hadn’t eaten some popcorn at the movies last March, he might never have had the abdominal pain. With his wife’s encouragement, the pain led him to go to a nearby hospital. He was diagnosed with diverticulitis, which was triggered by popcorn.
A few days later, he received a phone call. Medical personnel who reviewed the CT scan taken in the emergency department noted a suspicious-looking growth that appeared to be kidney cancer.
Benjamin believes that if it weren’t for the popcorn, he would not have been diagnosed at all. As he came to find out, kidney cancer is difficult to detect, as it presents no symptoms in the early stages. And so he’s grateful, but not for the first time.
The doctors at his local hospital recommend a traditional approach to this diagnosis — removal of the entire kidney through an open incision. Benjamin scheduled the surgery.
After he scheduled the surgery for May 4, Benjamin’s wife, Darla, talked to a friend who had just recently seen a doctor about a urologist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Darla’s friend suggested Benjamin get a second opinion from that urologist, Dr. Scott Pate. So Benjamin called the Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and scheduled a video appointment with Dr. Pate.
Benjamin was once again grateful, this time, for a friend who led him to Dr. Pate.
The video appointment saved Benjamin at least four hours on the road, driving back and forth from Lino Lakes to La Crosse, during the COVID-19 pandemic, and other travel costs. The video appointment helped him manage social distancing and protect him as well as his care team. Again, he’s grateful.
“Prior to seeing Mr. Benjamin during the first video appointment, I reviewed his outside records and imaging. The imaging showed a 4 cm mass on his left kidney. Traditional surgery would remove the entire kidney through a larger incision and lead to a longer, more painful recovery and opioids to manage the pain,” said Dr. Pate. “He’d have to stay in the hospital for several days and then more time at home recovering.”
Dr. Pate had another answer: robotic surgery. “This surgery could be safely performed robotically,” he said. “Robotic technology uses small keyhole incisions, the size of a fingertip, to cut out the tumor in the kidney, and then close the incision with suture.” After this surgery, the patient could expect to go home the next day. Again, Benjamin was grateful.
Benjamin canceled the surgery at the local hospital and worked with Dr. Pate’s team to schedule the robotic surgery at Mayo Clinic Health System – Franciscan Healthcare. On June 2, Benjamin and his wife drove to La Crosse. Thirty minutes prior to the surgery, Benjamin met Dr. Pate for the first time in person to discuss the procedure and the next steps. The surgery was successful and Benjamin was discharged the next day. And, yes, Benjamin was grateful.
“We’ll follow Mr. Benjamin for several years virtually to spare him travel,” said Dr. Pate. “We’ve already had our first post-operative video appointment, and he’s doing very well. This kind of interaction—video appointments as a first encounter— is a real benefit. It minimizes drive time and travel costs for patients in nearby major cities, especially relevant during a pandemic. Mr. Benjamin and his wife only had to travel to La Crosse one day rather than several days. This is how health care should and can be done.”
Benjamin had another follow-up appointment Nov. 10.
The relaxation of certain state and federal regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed this interaction to occur. “This health care interaction is just one of many examples showing the need to manage federal and state regulations to make it easier for patients to get the kind of care they need and want through telehealth connections,” said Dr. Pate.
Certainly, James Benjamin is grateful. He’s grateful for popcorn, friends, video connections, robotic surgery and Dr. Pate. As he put it, after this health care journey, “I feel great, and I’m grateful.”
— Submitted
