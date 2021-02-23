LINO LAKES — Though there is no cause for concern currently, the city’s public safety director says, there may be in the future if the city doesn’t come up with a plan for daytime response to fire calls.
“There is no emergency here,” Public Safety Director John Swenson told the City Council at its Feb. 1 work session. “We have the resources that we need to provide the service currently, but this is just making sure that we are set up for long-term success.”
The city of Lino Lakes has operated its own public safety department with a voluntary cross-trained police officer/firefighter model since it decided to leave the Centennial Fire District (CFD) in 2014.
Other public safety organizations are also looking forward. CFD hired a consulting company that specializes in emergency services to conduct an operations study, the results of which were presented to the CFD Steering Committee earlier this month (see “Centennial Fire District considers options for future,” Feb. 16).
“We have seen a number of cross-trained police officers/firefighters elect to no longer serve in that role,” Swenson said. Officers are not required to be trained in both disciplines, but rather can choose to do so. “Over the years, those numbers have gone down.”
Swenson said the primary reason for having cross-trained officers is being ble to respond to daytime calls Monday through Friday. Many of the paid-on-call fire staff have full-time jobs outside of the city during those times. Swenson said nighttime response and weekend response is not a problem.
Last spring, city staff worked the human resources department to develop full-time police officer/firefighter and sergeant/firefighter positions. Over the summer and into the fall, the city worked to negotiate contracts with the two respective unions. The City Council approved the contracts in December.
“In January, we communicated to staff about the new positions … We asked if any of them had any interest in transitioning from the police officer or sergeant positions to the new positions and they had to indicate yes or no,” Swenson recalled. “We received the results, and there wasn’t enough interest to make that an ongoing viable option for us.”
“We want to be proactive about this to make sure that we address this before it becomes an emergency,” Swenson told the council.
Council Member Christopher Lyden said, “Fire prevention is not an add-on service, it is an essential service. My focus here is to be forward-looking … Responsibility in the future means to be open to all conversations and all potential solutions.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty said he would like to see the department research options and bring back their findings to the council at a future meeting.
In a follow-up interview, Swenson explained that city staff are in the “preliminary stages” of exploring three main options:
Finding vendors that may be able to provide services for daytime response on a contract basis;
Establishing part-time firefighter positions to provide daytime response or establishing a duty crew model;
Talking to neighboring jurisdictions like CFD, Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) or Forest Lake to determine if there is any interest in working collaboratively to address daytime services in a way that is mutually beneficial to each of the communities.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
