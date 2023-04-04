Lino Lakes requests $100K for Water Stewardship Program

In 2022 the city of Lino Lakes wells pumped a total of approximately 625 million gallons to service demand. Demand for water from June through October was about three times higher than the demand from November through May. 

LINO LAKES — The city of Lino Lakes is requesting $100,000 from the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF) to launch a water stewardship program. 

Lino Lakes’ municipal water system currently provides drinking water to over 17,000 residents and over 200 businesses. 

