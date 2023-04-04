Lino Lakes requests $100K for Water Stewardship Program

LINO LAKES — The city of Lino Lakes is requesting $100,000 from the Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund (ENRTF) to launch a water stewardship program.
Lino Lakes’ municipal water system currently provides drinking water to over 17,000 residents and over 200 businesses.
The city draws its public water supply from the Prairie Du Chien/Jordan Aquifer. Concern over decreasing lake levels of White Bear Lake led to court-imposed restrictions on municipal water appropriation permits and the formation of the North and East Metro Groundwater Management Area, which includes Lino Lakes. The area is of specific concern where groundwater resources are at risk of overuse and degraded quality.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala explained that in 2022, the city wells pumped approximately 625 million gallons to service demand, a record. The city’s pumping volumes from November through May averaged 29 million gallons per month. Those volumes increased by nearly three times to an average of 84 million gallons per month from June through October. Most of that increase is attributed to nondomestic use such as irrigation.
“The greatest opportunity we have to reduce consumption is to try to change customer habits,” Grochala said. He went on to explain that providing timely information is part of the city's public education process.
More frequent access to data will allow residents to self-monitor water use and identify problems sooner and adjust accordingly, he said. Although such monitoring is voluntary, better and timelier information is anticipated to result in a decrease in water use.
The city would like to implement a tower-based radio read system that, coupled with 1-gallon-resolution meters, radio transceivers and a customer portal, would ultimately enable real-time feedback on water use to residents. The system would also provide customer alerts based on use patterns and provide operating information to water utility staff.
The city’s application for $200,000 to the ENRTF in 2022 for a similar program was unsuccessful, but the city will try again for 2024. The Phase 1 project would include installation of an antenna and base station for citywide continuous data collection, and acquisition of software for analytics and customer portal. Approximately 1,000 customers (20%) already have the correct radio to begin use of the system with immediate reads. Additionally, city staff would start citywide monthly reads.
The estimated cost of the Phase 1 program is $130,000. The city of Lino Lakes has submitted a request for $100,000 with a local match of $30,000 to fund the initial capital costs and rollout of the program. Funding for the local match is included in the water utility operating fund.
“We are the land of 10,000 lakes, and we assume there is an endless supply of water, but our groundwater reserves are getting used, they aren’t replenished as fast as we are pulling it out, so it is something we need to be cognizant about.”
