LINO LAKES — Trail and park users may have noticed the absence of portable restrooms in city parks lately. It's intentional.
The City Council agreed with city staff's decision to remove the portable restrooms from parks, following a brief discussion at its May work session.
Councilman Dale Stoesz noticed the restrooms had been removed while he was near Rice Lake Elementary School and inquired of Public Services Director Rick DeGardner where the portable restroom had gone. DeGardner said it had been removed out an abundance of caution and recommended the council discuss the topic further at a work session.
“We typically place restrooms at parks that match up with our summer programs or youth sports activities. With all activities being canceled, it made sense to save some dollars for the city.” Portable restrooms would cost the city anywhere from $3,250 up to $6,750 this summer, he estimated. DeGardner added that he was also concerned about the virus living on plastic surfaces and the mixed messaging the city would be sending by keeping the restrooms available.
“Studies indicate that the virus remains viable on plastic surfaces for up to 72 hours, and our portable restrooms are only being sanitized every seven days,” he said. “I feel like keeping the public restrooms in our park system alongside the closed playground equipment sends mixed messages.”
Councilman Michael Ruhland wondered whether city staff had checked with portable restroom companies to see if they were doing anything differently to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus. DeGardner explained that many companies have the option (for additional dollars) to add foam dispensers and handwashing stations, but with the shortage of hand sanitizer, it might be hard to keep those full.
“If we are going to be putting port-a-potties out, we definitely need to take steps to make them safe for people to go in there. It is not simply washing your hands, it is disinfecting and providing wipes to wipe everything down before they go in, wipes on their way out, more frequent cleaning,” said Public Safety Director John Swenson.
“I have concerns about the consistency of the message,” he continued. “If we have our police officers going out there and saying, ‘I am very sorry, but because of safety concerns you can't be on this playground equipment’ and now we are going to be making bathrooms available to people, that is a problem in communication and we are creating those problems for police officers who are going to be out there delivering this message.”
Ruhland said he was just at a park the other day when his son had to use the restroom. “We made him go in the woods just to avoid him going in there, because he is 3 and he would touch everything.”
Councilman Tony Cavegn said, “I think it would be irresponsible for us to do that (maintain public port-a-potties) until we as a city decide we want to lift our restrictions. We still have City Hall on lockdown for the safety of our employees and I think we need to do the same thing for our citizens ... not provide additional opportunities to spread a virus.”
Councilman Christopher Lyden said, “There is a time to listen to your public safety official, and now is a really good time to listen to him.”
Stoesz said he still felt the city should put the restrooms back. “Nobody every expects to have a clean port-a-potty, they use (it) at their own risk.”
The council directed staff to wait until the city starts to open things up to put port-a-potties back in city parks, per direction from the governor.
Shannon Granholm
