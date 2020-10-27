Lino Lakes reconsiders metal roofs

LINO LAKES — The City Council will soon consider if it should make changes to its zoning ordinance to allow for hidden fastener (standing seam) and exposed fastener metal roofs.
The topic first came up last month when the Planning and Zoning Board and City Council considered a variance for 7831 Lake Drive, which would allow property owner Kathy Thayer to install a metal roof with exposed fasteners. The current city ordinance only allows for metal roofs with hidden fasteners.
The Planning and Zoning Board recommended the council approve the variance. Its members also requested that city staff present an ordinance amendment for board and council consideration to allow for metal roofs with either hidden fasteners or exposed fasteners, provided the exposed fasteners are the same color as the roofing material. The council ultimately approved the variance for the home, but denied the variance for the two garages.
At the Oct. 14 meeting, City Planner Katie Larsen presented some research detailing the differences between exposed and hidden fastener metal roofs as well as what neighboring communities allow. She said Andover, Anoka and Forest Lake do not allow metal roofs on single-family homes; Blaine allows hidden fastener metal roofs with restrictions; and the city of Hugo does not address metal roofs.
Board Member Perry Laden said that in the same way the city doesn’t specify what kind of siding or shingles to put on homes, it should not specify the type of roof. “I think our ordinance with regard to the standing seam metal roof is too restrictive for this city. To say you can have a metal roof, but only if you are rich and can afford the best metal roof available … As long as it is a manufactured roofing system, we ought to allow it.”
Board Member Jeff Reinert, who voted against the recommendation, shared some history on the topic. “It used to be considered a rural kind of roofing, it had a rural look and didn’t belong in neighborhoods. Then they came up with a more sleek, polished look, and really upgraded that look, which made it more of a finished product,” he recalled. “Rivets look very rural and belong on a machine shed on a farm somewhere. It is OK for a city to have standards and stick with it and say no to things sometimes.”
The Planning and Zoning Board, once again by a 4-3 vote, recommended the council consider making revisions to its zoning ordinance to allow for both exposed and hidden fastener metal roofs on single-family dwellings in the R (Rural), R-X (Rural Executive), R-1 (single-family residential), R-1X (single-family executive) and R-2 (two-family residential) districts.
Laden later added, “I can’t tell you the number of times we have had residents up here and we have asked them why they moved to Lino Lakes, and they said because it was rural. We have plenty of neighborhoods you can move into where all the houses look alike and have restrictive covenants … but to do that citywide, I don’t think that is appropriate.”
The City Council will review the item at its Nov. 2 work session for formal action at its Nov. 9 meeting.
