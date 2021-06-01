Lino Lakes reaches agreement for property near Legion

The city has reached an agreement with Vaquero Ventures Management LLC for approximately 2 acres of undeveloped land located south of American Legion Post 566. The sale price is $525,000.
The property, which is known as Lot 12, Lot 13, Block 2 of Carole’s Estates, is located off of Lake Drive near 77th Street West. The City Council will hold the second reading of an ordinance approving the sale of land at its June 14 meeting. The first reading was held May 24.
City Administrator Sarah Cotton explained that the city’s Economic Development Authority purchased lots 12-16 as part of planning for a public safety complex, including construction of a new fire station. The properties were transferred to the city as part of the project financing. In 1999, following completion of the Civic Complex, the city sold the former police station (Lot 15) to the American Legion. In 2017, the city sold Lot 14 to the American Legion for a parking lot expansion.
Lot 12 and 13 have been used as community gardens as a temporary use, pending a sale for development. The purchase price is equivalent to $6 per square foot. Per the purchase agreement, there are several requirements/restrictions in place, including:
• The purchase is subject to a 120-day buyer contingency period with options for two 60-day extensions.
• The buyer will execute a restrictive covenant prohibiting use of property for automobile/truck repair or a motor fuel station with the exception of ancillary operations customary to a retail store selling automobile parts and accessories.
• The city will retain the right to repurchase the property at the original sale price if the buyer does not procure a building permit and commence construction within two years.
• The sale is also contingent on approval between both parties of a subsequent agreement regarding relocation of 77th Street, vacation of existing 77th Street, and provision of drainage easements for existing ponding on the site. The purchase is also contingent on the acquisition of an adjacent residential property south of 77th Street by the buyer.
Community Development Director Michael Grochala said there are no specific plans for tenants as yet, but it would likely be an auto parts retailer and possibly up to two other users.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
