Lino Lakes Public Safety Department recaps 2020, looks beyond

LINO LAKES — 2020 was a year unlike any other for the Lino Lakes Public Safety Department.
Public Safety Director John Swenson urged the council and the public to keep that in mind when reviewing the statistics in the department’s 2020 annual report and comparing them to those of prior years.
“During 2020 the Public Safety Department weathered several changes to our operations, as did our community, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the civil unrest in the Twin Cities metropolitan area, which followed the death of George Floyd, and the homicide in our community,” Swenson said. “This year was trying and stressful for the department and for our community as a whole.”
2020: Year in review
There was one arson, 40 aggravated assaults, 32 simple assaults, 16 burglaries/breaking and entering, 22 counterfeiting/forgery, 91 destruction/damage/vandalism of property, 116 drug/narcotic violations, drug 91 equipment violations, 22 false pretenses/swindle/con, 60 identity thefts, two kidnapping/abductions, 45 thefts from motor vehicles, 110 other larcenies, 35 disorderly conducts, 126 DUIs and 22 liquor law violations.
The city of Lino Lakes also saw its first homicide since 2008. Two individuals have been arrested and charged with second-degree intentional homicide and are awaiting trial.
There were 13,214 case numbers generated in 2020, compared to 13,964 in 2019. The average response time (for emergency and nonemergency calls) was 6 minutes and 41 seconds. There were 618 medical calls for service in 2020, compared to 759 in 2019. The average emergency response to a medical call was 5 minutes and 52 seconds.
The investigations division investigated 299 criminal cases; 116 of these investigations resulted in a submittal of the case to the prosecuting attorney for criminal charging. Additionally, 45 search warrants were executed as part of the investigative process, and 76 cases from child and adult protection organizations were reviewed and investigated.
There was a slight reduction in calls for service for the fire division in 2020 (371) compared to 2019 (379). The majority of calls for service (40) were related to vehicle crashes, which was down from 52 calls for service in 2019.
There were 15 calls for service that involved fires, which resulted in $241,450 in property damage/loss. Through the department’s fire suppression efforts, there was over $13.6 million worth of property saved in 2020.
The records unit handled 8,042 police reports; filed 1,574 citations; processed 457 permit-to-purchase handgun applications; issued 123 dog licenses; completed over 300 local records checks; processed over 650 criminal histories; and processed 56 burn permits.
What’s to come?
At the same time the Centennial Fire District (CFD) is considering options for the future of its department, the Lino Lakes Fire Division will also likely need to make some changes.
Swenson said although there currently is no cause for concern, there may be in the future if the city doesn’t come up with a plan for daytime response to fire calls. He recommended the council consider implementing a daytime duty crew from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hope would be to utilize part-time staff, but the city may have to consider full-time personnel.
“We need to go into this with our eyes wide open. The experience in other cities has been hiring and retention of part-time staff is very problematic and difficult, and there are high turnover rates. A lot of suburban agencies are needing to transition to full-time staff to provide those hours,” he explained. “We are on the clock. As we develop more, have more housing and our call loads increase, there will be a day, I don’t know when that day will be, that it will move that way.”
At the same time, the city has submitted an informal proposal to CFD of what it might look like if Lino Lakes provides services in the cities of Circle Pines and Centerville. However, much of the details remain up in the air until the CFD decides what direction it would like to go. A Fire Steering Committee meeting is slated for later this week to discuss options, but a decision will not be made just yet.
