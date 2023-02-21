Lino Lakes plans street fix

LINO LAKES — Two major street improvement projects are planned for neighborhoods near Reshanau Lake in 2023.
The first is a street rehabilitation project that will affect Black Duck Drive, Crystal Court, Mallard Lane, East Shadow Lake Drive, Lantern Lane, Lantern Circle and Partridge Drive. Part of Black Duck Drive will undergo a full-depth pavement reclamation, while the other areas will get a mill and overlay. The project will also include curb and gutter repairs, repairs to the water system, and repairs to the storm sewer.
The full-depth reclamation will be a complete replacement of 4 inches of blacktop material. The excess loose material will be hauled away to public works for use in trails and maintenance, explained City Engineer Diane Hankee. The mill and overlay will serve to replace the “crown” of the roadway that has been worn down over time, adding about 1.5 inches of pavement.
Part of this neighborhood has an older-style street foundation that Hankee referred to as a “burrito,” or heavy sand wrapped in geosynthetic fabric.
“A reclamation wouldn’t have worked with that structure there, because we would have been reclaiming into that material,” she said. After assessment, a mill and overlay was determined to be the
