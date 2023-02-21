Lino Lakes plans street fix

This map shows the areas that will be affected by the 2023 street rehabilitation project, which includes a full-depth reclamation along a portion of Black Duck Drive and a mill and overlay for other areas of the project. 

 City of Lino Lakes | Contributed

LINO LAKES — Two major street improvement projects are planned for neighborhoods near Reshanau Lake in 2023.  

The first is a street rehabilitation project that will affect Black Duck Drive, Crystal Court, Mallard Lane, East Shadow Lake Drive, Lantern Lane, Lantern Circle and Partridge Drive. Part of Black Duck Drive will undergo a full-depth pavement reclamation, while the other areas will get a mill and overlay. The project will also include curb and gutter repairs, repairs to the water system, and repairs to the storm sewer. 

