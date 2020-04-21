LINO LAKES — The City Council unanimously decided to lay off two of its employees indefinitely at the council’s April 13 meeting, held via teleconference.
Effective April 24, the council approved the layoffs of Recreation Supervisor Brian Hronski and Public Services Office Specialist Kristine Kroll. Hronski was with the city for nearly 16 years and Kroll for almost five years.
At its April 6 work session, the council decided to cancel Blue Heron Days along with all summer programs and events. As part of that conversation, City Administrator Jeff Karlson explained that the cancellation would mean a reduction in hours and staff. The city would not hire additional summer employees and some existing employees, such as the recreation supervisor, would be placed on furlough.
“We determined that we were either looking at furloughs or layoffs for our parks and rec staff. It was a very difficult decision, but after discussing it we decided that it was probably in the best interest of the city at this time to lay them off. It is indefinite,” Karlson said. “Typically, in the past when we have been in this situation we have (followed) the personnel policy that talks about the reduction of our force. Usually when we are talking about reduction in force, we consider that a separation from employment, meaning that it is unlikely that we would bring those positions back within 12 months.”
Karlson noted that there have been a lot of changes to the city's parks and recreation department over the last few years. He said the city has seen a decline in enrollment in its athletic programs and decided to switch its efforts to planning events like the Family Corn Roast and Rockin' in the Park.
“We think that if we were going to bring back staff to plan those events and athletic programs, that we would try to do it with seasonal staff or part-time staff,” he said. “We felt like this was probably the best move to make at this time.”
Mayor Rob Rafferty said, “This has been troubling at the city level. I know that there are definitely bonds made as family members that are working as a team within City Hall. These are very tough decisions and not ones that are made easily.”
Councilman Tony Cavegn wanted to know if the city was considering discontinuing some of its program offerings in the future. Karlson said that the Centennial School District has taken much of the city's enrollment for programs, specifically the soccer program. “If they are offering that, is it really necessary for the city to offer that as well?” he asked.
Public Services Director Rick DeGardner said staff and the council will have to look at some different options during 2021 budget discussions. “There are things we are offering right now that we probably don't need to be offering,” he said.
Councilman Christopher Lyden said, “These are really hard decisions that we have to make tonight ... I want them to know I wish them well.”
In accordance with Section 9.2 of the city’s personnel policy, Hronski will receive the maximum severance of 12 weeks for his length of employment with the city and Kroll, three weeks of severance.
Karlson ended the conversation by letting current city staff know that the city doesn't have any plans to make more staff changes at this time. “There are some staff members who are on edge a bit given some of the changes that have been made,” he said. “We are not planning on bringing forward any other reductions at this time unless it becomes absolutely necessary.”
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
