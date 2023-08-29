Come Aug. 31, Lino Lakes One Stop, located at 6501 Ware Road, will be forced to shut its doors as new mall management has not renewed the lease with the gas station/grocery store. 

Current owner Jim Kroska was a longtime manager at the station and purchased the store 12 years ago. Kroska is sad to let go of the location and his position. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.