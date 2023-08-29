Come Aug. 31, Lino Lakes One Stop, located at 6501 Ware Road, will be forced to shut its doors as new mall management has not renewed the lease with the gas station/grocery store.
Current owner Jim Kroska was a longtime manager at the station and purchased the store 12 years ago. Kroska is sad to let go of the location and his position.
“I’m going to miss the place, that’s for sure,” Kroska said. “This has been a great neighborhood to be a part of.”
Debbie Underdahl is a longtime employee of the store and has worked alongside Kroska on and off for over 30 years.
“She’s a huge part of this operation,” Kroska said. “She was my go-to person.”
Underdahl wants to say goodbye to the customers of the store and echoes Kroska’s thoughts regarding the unfortunate impact of the closing.
“It’s a store in a neighborhood, and you get to know your customers and they know you,” Underdahl said. “We’re just very sad that we are leaving and we are going to miss them.”
