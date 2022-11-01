LINO LAKES — The city’s new ordinance regulating edible cannabinoid products will take effect Dec. 1.
The city of Lino Lakes is currently in the middle of a 120-day moratorium that prohibits the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products. The moratorium is set to expire this December.
The City Council held the second reading of a new ordinance last week. It adds Chapter 619 (Edible Cannabinoid Products) to the city code.
Business owner John Hanselman, who visited the council when it was considering implementing the moratorium, once again visited the council both for clarification on the proposed ordinance as well as to request a minor tweak to language so his future business would not be impacted.
Hanselman, a resident of North Oaks, owns Edwin’s Edibles. He explained that he is currently under contract to purchase the former HammerHeart Brewing Company building located on Lake Drive to expand his business, which has locations in White Bear Lake and Hudson, Wisconsin.
Hanselman said that his business is an edibles manufacturing company, not a retailer, and he has no plans to sell its products on a retail basis out of the Lino Lakes building. The company would manufacturer the edibles on site and then distribute them to wholesalers and private labels (companies that put the product in their own packaging). The company also does online sales of products.
According to the proposed ordinance, the selling of edible cannabinoid products through internet sale would be prohibited. Hanselman wanted to know whether that provision would still apply to him as a manufacturer, not a retailer.
Public Safety Director John Swenson explained that provision of the ordinance would still apply to his business. “This is all new territory for the entire state of Minnesota,” Swenson said. “One of the big things we are trying to ensure is that we don’t have these products in the hands of people who are under age.”
Hanselman said that if he could manufacture the products in Lino Lakes but not conduct online sales, he would have to purchase another location for that portion of the business. He requested the council consider modifying the language of the ordinance so manufacturers would be exempt.
“I’m trying to do everything I can to be a great new business partner to the city,” Hanselman said. “It could be there are many people from Lino Lakes who are buying my product, but they are buying it from Blaine or wherever … The product is still going to end up in Lino Lakes, so we haven’t solved the problem. We have just caused a hiccup and more process for me.”
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he would be in favor of coming up with some sort of exception for manufacturing. “I see where the city is coming from … I would potentially be in favor of exempting some sort of manufacturing or even a future conversation when we know more,” he said. “There is no way of regulating it, but then at the same time, there is no way of stopping what is made in Lino Lakes from getting distributed or coming right back here in the retail sales done online.”
Mayor Rob Raffferty said, “Right now, I think we need to move forward in the direction we are going.”
The council ultimately chose to adopt the ordinance. A summary of the ordinance will now be published so that it goes into effect Dec. 1.
