Residents in the NorthPointe Development in Lino Lakes had fun finding a creative way to build community while still social distancing Sunday, April 5. Neighbors got outside, wandered the streets and viewed a neighborhood “zoo.” Participating houses put stuffed animals in their front yards and driveways along with information about those animals. Some live rabbits participated too. An area resident said, “We weren’t about to let COVID-19 ruin our good moods and feeling of community.” 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.