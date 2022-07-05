Lino Lakes native begins meteorology career in Iowa

At the age of about 6, Danny Cassidy remembers watching an episode of “Dragon Tales” and wanting to learn more about weather.
“Their cloud machine was broken, and I thought it would be very cool to operate the machine myself,” Cassidy recalled. “After learning that in fact that is not how weather works, I still was very interested to learn more.”
As he grew older, he couldn’t help but watch on in amazement as Minnesota meteorologists like Dave Dahl, Ian Leonard, Chris Shaffer and Belinda Jensen presented forecasts on TV.
“They all looked like they enjoyed their job and stuck with it for a while, so I wanted to do that once I was old enough,” he explained.
Cassidy graduated from Centennial High School in 2018. He then attended Iowa State University where he studied meteorology. During college, he served in the American Meteorological Society (AMS) chapter for four years. He also worked for Iowa State’s weather show “Cy’s Eyes on the Skies.”
In October 2021, Cassidy started a paid internship with KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa. “I learned the ins and outs of how a broadcast job works. Everything from forecasting, to uploading photos and videos to social media, to how to put together a show with graphics…” Cassidy said. “As things kept going, I got more and more comfortable at the spot, and there was a job opening, so I applied and the rest is history.”
Cassidy graduated in May and in June, he started his full-time career at KWWL.
“I enjoy the fact that each day is going to be different since weather is always changing,” he said. “There’s always new weather stats along with weather photos people send in. I also love interacting with the people of the area and being able to share their photos or rainfall reports with the rest of eastern Iowa.”
As far as what he is looking forward to the most, Cassidy is excited to improve his broadcast meteorology skills as well as his communication skills each day. He also plans to get involved in the community of eastern Iowa.
When Cassidy is not on the job, he enjoys reading, watching hit TV shows and playing any sport with a ball. Perhaps most of all, he enjoys cheering on Minnesota sports teams.
For now, Cassidy is happy in Iowa. Eventually he plans to relocate to the Twin Cities, where he hopes to land a job at one of the four TV news stations.
“I love working here and I could see myself being here for a while. However, my career goal is to land a job in the Twin Cities. It’s where my family is, it’s where I was born and raised, and I have loved every minute I’ve spent in Minnesota,” he said.
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
