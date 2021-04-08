Lino Lakes named Tree City USA for 30th year

Lino Lakes has been named a Tree City USA for the 30th year by the Arbor Day Foundation in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
Lino Lakes achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department (the Environmental Board), having a tree-care ordinance, funding an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per resident, and holding an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The city also received the Growth Award, which recognizes environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care in communities as evidenced by additions or significant improvements to a tree program during the past year.
“Lino Lakes recognizes the enormous benefits of the trees in our community,” said Environmental Coordinator Andy Nelson. “They remove air pollutants, provide wildlife habitat, reduce stormwater runoff, provide shade, increase property values and improve the visual appeal of our neighborhoods.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.