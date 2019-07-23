LINO LAKES — After serving on the City Council for 20 years, Mayor Jeff Reinert has decided to run for the vacant county commissioner seat rather than for what could have been his sixth term as mayor.
“I have decided it is time to serve our area in a different way. It has not been an easy decision to make because I absolutely love being mayor and appreciate more than you know the incredible support I have enjoyed over the last eight elections — but sometimes change is good,” Reinert said. “I feel like I have been preparing for this job for over 20 years. I will continue to serve the residents of District 6 with careful planning, creative solutions and help steer Anoka County onto the right path.”
The county commissioner (District 6) seat was left vacant after former County Commissioner Rhonda Sivarajah was appointed to the county's top position as county administrator May 14.
Reinert has been the mayor of Lino Lakes for 10 years and served on the City Council for 10 years before that. He has also held roles on the Economic Development Authority, Park Board, Anoka County Fire Protection Council and Finance Committee, Anoka County Joint Law Enforcement Committee, Centennial Lakes Fire Department Steering Committee. He is currently a member of the Sons of American Legion and Chain of Lakes Rotary Club.
“Anoka County is the fourth-largest county in Minnesota, has over 2,000 employees and a $300 million budget. This is a job for someone who knows what they are doing,” Reinert said. “One of the reasons I decided to run for the position is because it requires someone with experience. This is not an easy job and should not go to a person without the right kind of experience. If it does, mistakes will be made, costing everyone opportunity and tax dollars.”
Reinert added, “I think that the county been running fairly good, but there is always improvement that can be made. I want to take some of the things that I have done in Lino Lakes, some of the creative solutions and more efficient government, and bring that to the entire county and our district.”
He said he feels confident that Lino Lakes is in a good place right now and will be just fine under new leadership. “I wouldn't leave my position as mayor if I thought that the city wasn't in great shape. I will tell you what, right now it's dynamite. We have got a tremendously great staff,” he said. “Over the last 20 years, we have increased our credit rating five times, improved our transportation and park system management, improved our public safety, digitized CityHhall and accomplished too many other things to mention.”
To learn more about Reinert's candidacy, visit his website at AnokaCountyCommissioner.com.
All candidates must file their affidavit of candidacy during the filing period, which runs from July 30 through Aug. 13. If two or fewer candidates file for the District 6 county commissioner seat, a special election will be held Nov. 5. If more than two candidates file, the November date will serve as a special primary election; the special general election would then be held Feb. 11, 2020.
