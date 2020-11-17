Mark Anthony Ulsaker, 50, of Lino Lakes, has been charged with three felonies after assaulting an elderly couple in White Bear Lake.
Ulsaker was charged with second-degree assault, threats of violence and fourth-degree assault of a peace officer.
According to the criminal complaint, White Bear Lake police officers responded to the intersection of Highway 96 and Centerville Road in White Bear Lake at 3:18 p.m. Nov. 8 on a report of a male assaulting two elderly people with a golf club. Multiple witnesses called 911 to report the incident.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a group standing at the corner of the intersection and identified the two victims. Witnesses told police that a male, later identified as Ulsaker, had walked up behind the elderly couple and began swinging a golf club at both of their heads. While he was hitting them, the golf club broke and the male proceeded to punch the elderly man in the head. Witnesses said the suspect then retreated to his red pickup and started to drive off when the male victim chased after him. Ulsaker then drove his truck over the curb and toward the female victim, but did not strike her. He then fled from the scene.
The criminal complaint states the female victim told police that she and her husband were minding their own business while sitting on the corner with a homemade political sign. Ulsaker then pulled up next to them and shouted profanities at them out his window. She said they ignored him and next thing they knew, Ulsaker had approached them from behind and began attacking them with a golf club.
A witness provided a license plate, which was registered to Ulsaker. Officers subsequently located him at his residence along with the suspect vehicle. Officers attempted to arrest him, but he resisted and swung his fist at one of the officers.
In a subsequent interview, Ulsaker stated that he is a Trump supporter and got mad when he saw the couple’s sign. He admitted to flipping the couple off and subsequently getting out of his vehicle, kicking over their sign. He said he swung his golf club at the woman and struck her chair. He said the male then “came after him,” so he punched him once in the head. He also admitted to driving his vehicle up on the curb to scare the woman, but said he was not planning to run her over.
Ulsaker faces a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine. A hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23.
