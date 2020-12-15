LINO LAKES — The City Council is investigating options for a dog park within the city’s borders.
One proposed site that was previously discussed by the council back in 2014 is the city-owned property at the corner of Centerville Road and Birch Street near the fire station.
At the Dec. 7 work session, Public Services Director Rick DeGardner explained that the site would require extensive site preparation, including grading, stripping existing vegetation, killing noxious weeds and seeding. Fencing, signage and benches would also need to be considered. He explained that Ramsey County operates two dog parks nearby, including Otter Lake, which is 2 miles from city limits, and Rice Creek, which is 7 miles away.
Mayor Rob Rafferty said in his research on dog parks it seems to be that most of them are connected to a county park. He suggested the council and or city staff reach out to County Commissioner Jeff Reinert on the topic.
Council Member Dale Stoesz said if the city does end up establishing a dog park, he would want it to be at a location where it will stay for a while. “We want to make sure we don’t have the same situation with the community gardens … Sitting there for five years and then all of a sudden, we get a better offer and need to pull it.” Stoesz was referencing the informal offer the city received for its property next to the American Legion, which is currently used as a community garden space.
Council Member Tony Cavegn said he is in favor of a dog park, but didn’t think the Birch Street and Centerville Road location was ideal since it is already so close to other existing dog parks. He added he would also like to see a dog park located closer to commercial areas.
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he agreed about the commercial area location and said it would be nice if the county could handle the dog park operation vs. the city.
Council Member Christopher Lyden said he was supportive of the concept, no matter where.
“Whether it is run by Anoka County or Lino Lakes, or close to business or not, I will be highly supportive of this,” he said. “The Y was kind of the center for our community and we are losing that. I look at the dog park as a way we can protect our community. There is a quality difference between walking on trails and being able to run free at dog parks. It is a real asset.”
Rafferty directed council and staff to reach out to the county on the topic and continue the conversation.
