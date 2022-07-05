Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera has been charged in a federal indictment with drug trafficking and firearms violations in connection to the December 2021 kidnapping and torture of a man.
According to state and federal court documents, Chapa-Aguilera, 24, of Lino Lakes, was in possession of quantities of methamphetamine and unlawfully possessed 9mm semi-automatic handguns on two different occasions.
In April 2021 Chapa-Aguilera used a false name during a traffic stop in Nobles County, which later resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and a firearm from the vehicle he was driving near Worthington, Minnesota.
On Dec. 20, 2021, at a Brooklyn Park residence, Chapa-Aguilera allegedly confronted a man about a drug debt. During the confrontation, Chapa-Aguilera pulled out a handgun and pointed it at a victim’s head. Chapa-Aguilera then ordered the victim to the ground and tied his hands behind his back and proceeded to beat and torture the victim for hours before barricading the victim in a crawlspace under the house. The victim was eventually able to escape once Chapa-Aguilera left the house. The victim suffered extensive injuries, including numerous burns, broken ribs, a large laceration above his eye, and required a blood transfusion. Law enforcement seized methamphetamine from Chapa-Aguilera’s residence during a search warrant executed shortly thereafter. Law enforcement eventually captured Chapa-Aguilera on Jan. 7, 2022, and found him in possession of a firearm.
Chapa-Aguilera has also been charged in Hennepin County District Court with first-degree assault and kidnapping in connection with the December 2021 incident.
The federal indictment against Chapa-Aguilera charges him with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, one count of brandishing a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, and two counts of illegally possessing firearms as a felon. Because Chapa-Aguilera has a prior felony conviction in Anoka County for second degree assault he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Chapa-Aguilera made his initial appearance June 28 in U.S. District Court before. He will remain in federal custody pending further court proceedings.
— United States Department of Justice
