LINO LAKES — Effective immediately, residents are being asked to refrain from watering their lawns from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to keep manganese at appropriate levels.
Public Services Director Rick DeGardner and Utilities Supervisor Justin Williams presented three options at the City Council work session June 1.
“We continue to be concerned that the increased watering of lawns will result in an overall (higher) manganese level in our water supply,” DeGardner explained. “We are convinced that if things keep going the way they are going ... it is going to force us to turn on additional wells. In the past couple of days, we have had to turn on Well No. 3 to take care of demand, and with temperatures coming up into the 90s, the demand is going to continue to go up.”
The city was randomly selected to be tested in October 2019 and was notified about its manganese levels in November 2019. The test results from MDH concluded that Well No. 3 contains 367 micrograms of manganese per liter of water (µg/L); Well No. 4 contains 82.7 µg/L. A safe level of manganese for an infant is 100µg/L. That level goes up to 300µg/L for children older than 1 and for adults.
The city then requested that its other wells be tested and determined all but one of its wells tested over the 100µg/L recommended for infants and three of them exceeded 300µg/L. In March, the council authorized a feasibility study that will look at the long-term solutions to lower manganese levels, including a water treatment facility. The results are expected to be presented at the council’s July work session, DeGardner said.
In the meantime, the city continues to implement short-term solutions. One of those solutions is trying to only utilize its wells
that have the lowest manganese levels. That has worked well so far, but now the city is seeing an increased demand as summer progresses.
“Wells No. 4 and 5 have extremely low manganese (levels). Those two wells are running 18-20 hours a day. If we were run into a problem with pumps at either of those sites we would really be in trouble (as far as manganese levels go),” DeGardner explained.
Option one is to request that residents reduce water demand by voluntarily agreeing to water their lawns a maximum of once per week. Option two is to expand the daily watering ban. Currently, the ban is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ban would be extended by four hours earlier, in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Option three is to enact a complete watering ban, with exceptions for the irrigation of new landscaping, sod or seed within 28 days of installation.
City staff recommends the second option. “We want to give people the opportunity to comply and come down. With that being said, every day there is a new home in Lino Lakes. We are growing, and every day a new home is getting sod in the summer,” Williams said. “If everyone complies, we can separate that irrigation time from that getting ready time in the morning.”
Williams added that from about 5 a.m. until 11 a.m. is when the city is seeing that dual usage for both irrigation and home demand, and that is when the city might have to start to rely on the use of other wells if demand continues to trend upward during the day.
“We are on the brink here of seeing our testing levels increase, and that is going to show in our weekly sample that we are putting on the (city’s) website,” he said.
DeGardner said the plan is to reevaluate the approach at the council’s July 6 work session. If the temporary solution is not working, the city may need to take a more drastic approach.
In the meantime, residents can stay up to date on the issue and check current manganese levels by visiting the city’s website at linolakes.us and clicking on the “public water advisory” on the homepage.
Lead Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
