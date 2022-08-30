Lino Lakes establishes temporary THC moratorium

LINO LAKES — The city of Lino Lakes has joined an ever-growing list of cities that have established moratoriums to prohibit the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products.
“Staff recognizes that we are a little bit late to this game and need to get something in place for our community,” City Administrator Sarah Cotton said.
It is now legal in Minnesota to sell certain edibles and beverages infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabis ingredient extracted from hemp.
The law, which took effect earlier this summer, limits the sale of CBD and THC products to persons 21 and older. There are also limits on the potency of these products. A product cannot contain more than 5 milligrams of THC — delta-8 or delta-9 — in a single serving, and a package cannot contain more than 50 milligrams total. The law also includes regulation on labeling and packaging to help protect against accidental ingestion and marketing to children.
“Given the significances of this law change and the lack of stakeholder involvement in the legislative process resulting in this law change, staff has not had an opportunity to properly research this topic, gather stakeholder input and develop potential licensing or zoning requirements,” Public Safety Director Kyle Leibel explained. “We are recommending placing a temporary moratorium on the sale, testing, manufacturing and distribution of THC products for no more than one year. This will enable staff to completely examine all issues related the recently enacted law change.”
The city of Lino Lakes’ moratorium differs a bit from others adopted by North Metro cities in that it is only for up to 120 days, rather than 12 months. Mayor Rob Rafferty explained that the City Council had previously discussed the topic at a work session, and decided a 120-day moratorium would be more appropriate than one year.
“This will allow staff to continue their research and make sure that we are identifying the things that need to be identified,” Rafferty said.
John Hanselman, a resident of North Oaks, owns Edwin’s Edibles. The business started out in Hudson, Wisconsin, and now has a location in White Bear Lake. He explained that his business currently produces just north of 500,000 gummies per month but if Minnesota becomes a recreational state, he would need to double his staff and likely produce more than 1 million gummies per month, thus needing a bigger location.
Hanselman said he is considering purchasing the former HammerHeart Brewing Company building on Lake Drive for a new location, but a moratorium and possible zoning changes could inhibit that sale.
“Time is kind of the essence for us to either purchase that property, having to get other permits in place prior to a potential zoning change,” Hanselman explained. “After that point of time, this type of business would not be viable at that location.”
If enacted, a moratorium could delay the permitting process, which would keep Hanselman from meeting the necessary timeline before the zoning change takes place. (The Planning and Zoning Commission is currently working through an ordinance change that would change the property from light industrial to commercial. The new zoning would prohibit food manufacturing.)
“If cannabinoid products, THC or CBD products, are not sold here, they are still going to be in the community and they will just be bought somewhere else,” Hanselman said. “Right now, we are self-regulated, and we are doing the best we can because we want to make sure that we have a great product that is safe for people that are over the age of 21.”
Hanselman requested limiting the proposed moratorium to include the sale of THC products rather than manufacturing and distribution.
Leibel said this wasn’t his “arena,” and the thought of making that change made him a bit “uneasy.”
Council Member Christopher Lyden said, “This comes down to a public health, public safety concern. Obviously, you can see that there are more questions than answers, which validates the need for a moratorium … It’s important that we error on the side of being reasonable, prudent.”
Council Member Michael Ruhland said he agreed with Lyden. “I hate to see you walk away … that really stinks. I wish we would have been ahead of it a bit more,” he said. “We have got to do what is best for the city and we are where we are.”
Rafferty said, “I think we have to move forward with what we have today … I appreciate that you are trying to reinvest in Lino Lakes.”
Ultimately, the City Council approved the 120-day moratorium with a 3-0 vote (Council Members Dale Stoesz and Tony Cavegn were absent.) City staff now has 120 days to dive into the topic further and evaluate what sort of regulations, if any, make sense. At any time before that period, if the council so chooses, the temporary moratorium can be lifted.
In a follow-up interview with the Press, Hanselman said he would not be able to pursue the HammerHeart location for his business any longer. He said the 120-day moratorium will preclude him from obtaining necessary permits before the pending rezoning takes effect. (Businesses that exist under different uses prior to the rezoning would be allowed to continue operation, but new businesses would need to comply with zoning requirements).
