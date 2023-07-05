The city of Lino Lakes has discharged two of its employees following allegations of misconduct.
The City Council held a closed session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 2D to discuss the allegations and possibly take action.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The city of Lino Lakes has discharged two of its employees following allegations of misconduct.
The City Council held a closed session pursuant to Minn. Stat. §13D.05, Subd. 2D to discuss the allegations and possibly take action.
After the approximately two and a half hour closed session, City Administrator Sarah Cotton said based on the results of the investigation into “employee A” and “employee B” city staff recommended the council discharge both employees effective June 26. The employees involved are Rookery Activiy Center Manager Lisa Lamey and Aquatics Supervisor Madeline Rosewood.
The council upheld that recommendation with a vote of 4-1. Council Member Tony Cavegn voted no.
After the meeting Council Member Christopher Lyden commented, “Sometimes in life relationships just don't work out… Issue of trust for our community. Our bond with our citizens is grounded in that trust. We must always act and hold ourselves above reproach. We must always act with integrity.”
Managing Editor Shannon Granholm can be reached at 651-407-1227 or quadnews@presspubs.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.