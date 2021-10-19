Ryan Sellner, an avid cyclist from Lino Lakes, is a busy young man.
In addition to his classes, the freshman at the University of Arkansas makes time for a humanitarian activity. Ryan, the son of Steve and Lisa Sellner, is a 2021 graduate of Centennial High School and a veteran of some prestigious cycling events.
However, this endeavor isn’t a race: the goal is to raise money for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is sorely in need of medical supplies.
Here’s how the enthusiastic Sellner explains it: “Did you know that many people in DR Congo have to travel over 50 km (that's 31 miles) on a bicycle to get to a hospital ... and (do it) while sick or injured? And what's even harder to believe is that when they arrive at the hospital, limited resources often prevent a person from getting better. But I'm excited there's a way I can use my bike to help.”
What is the plan?
He is participating in the 2021 Biking for Congo Challenge, hosted by the Paul Carlson Partnership, an organization that invests in local efforts in medical and economic development in places of deep poverty.
“I am excited to support health care in DR Congo so families can have access to clean water in remote villages, regular medicines and supplies, trained health care workers and support for those who can't afford medical care,” Sellner wrote in an email.
He will ride 1,500 kilometers during October and is looking for sponsors. His goal is to find 20 sponsors who will donate 2 cents for every kilometer he rides. For that lengthy goal of 962 miles, the donation would be $30. But he encourages donations of any amount and has set a modest goal.
“My goal is to raise a total of $600 to go toward the $50,000 goal,” he said.
Ryan followed the lead of his father in getting introduced to cycling. Now, eight years later, he’s a veteran of races and serves as the captain of the road bike team at Arkansas. His past experiences came as part of the Minnesota High School Cycling Association and NorthStar Development Team.
“He's dedicated to training,” his mother, Lisa, said. She noted that he has ridden more than 6,000 miles so far in 2021. “He's also really interested in endurance racing, resulting in his major of exercise science and plan for med school.”
Ryan added, “That’s one path, or get a Ph.D. in exercise science or kinesiology.”
Ryan said he makes time for “intense workouts” on the bike, both in and out of the gym. And no matter what develops, he plans to keep racing, perhaps next in gravel races.
But this month he’s thinking of the people in DR Congo.
“I just think it’s trying to help poorer countries,” he said. “Will you consider donating toward my ride? I know we can make a difference together.”
Lisa agrees. “I’m always amazed at his dedication and determination,” she said. “I'm glad that he can apply that passion to a great cause like fundraising for ‘Biking for Congo.’ I have faith that he'll surpass this worthy goal too.”
So far, he’s halfway to his goal. To contribute, go to classy.org/fundraiser/3496793.
