Lino Lakes cracking down on water restrictions

In an effort to ensure manganese levels in city water remain within the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) guidelines, the city of Lino Lakes is cracking down on enforcement of its city ordinance, which prohibits irrigating lawns, gardens, sod or seeded areas between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and mandates an odd/even watering ban through Sept. 15.
Tests earlier this month showed manganese levels that exceed MDH guidelines of 300 parts per billion (ppb). The recommended maximum level for infants is 100 ppb. Test results ranged from 307 to 332 ppb.
In an effort to help lower manganese levels by reducing overall water demand, the utilities department has already taken several actions to increase awareness of the ordinance, including placing watering restriction informational tags on residents’ doors and placing electronic message boards throughout the community.
The first violation of the ordinance will result in a $25 citation, followed by a $50 fine for each subsequent citation for repeat violations. Fines will be attached to residents’ water bills.
— Shannon Granholm
