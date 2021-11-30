The Minnesota Department of Health has launched new semi-permanent COVID-19 testing sites across the Twin Cities metro due to an increased demand for testing. The former YMCA in Lino Lakes is among the sites that offer both saliva PCR testing and rapid testing.
The site opened in September, when the spread of the Delta variant and the beginning of the school year required increased testing. Even with the onset of booster vaccines for adults and some children, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) urges that it is critical to maintain frequent testing as we move into the colder months in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Lino testing site was a much-needed addition to the area since it is the only semi-permanent rapid testing and saliva PCR testing site located in the northeast suburbs.
The city of Lino Lakes welcomed the site when MDH reached out to partner with the YMCA early in the year. After the YMCA closed its doors, the city was still able to use the facility as a testing site.
“We were contacted to have the site be used as a testing site due to an increased need for testing and booster vaccinations. There have been other pop-up testing sites in Blaine, but this is the only semi-permanent one in the area,” said City Administrator Sarah Cotton.
While the Lino Lakes testing site isn’t giving vaccinations now, the site offers a mostly contactless testing option where individuals can either make an online appointment or walk in to the testing site to complete an non-invasive COVID test through Vault Health.
Individuals can forgo an uncomfortable nose swab test and opt to provide a small vial of saliva for testing. Results will come back in approximately 48 hours. Otherwise, for faster results, rapid tests are available with the typical nose swab test; individuals can receive results in under 30 minutes.
So far, the site has administered more than 8,750 saliva PCR tests through Nov 10. More than 30 rapid tests have been administered through Nov. 9 since rapid testing was introduced in early November.
Cotton said the facility has seen a steady flow of traffic since its opening.
“The pandemic is still here,” she said. “There’s still a need to get tested.”
The site will remain open for testing until Dec. 31. Instead of renewing its partnership with MDH, Lino Lakes will be renovating the building so it can reopen as a recreation facility. Individuals still have from now until the end of the year to utilize the site for testing needs.
